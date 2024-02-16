Van der Linde went as quick as a 2:02.7346s in the 40-minute session, with the #22 Audi finishing half a second ahead of the two Team WRT BMWs, Charles Weerts having set a 2:03.2445s in Car #32 and Raffaele Marciello a 2:03.3544s in Car #46.
The 2022 and 2023 race winners, SunEnergy1, ended up fourth thanks to Luca Stolz' 2:03.4664s in the #75 Mercedes-AMG, ahead of the #2 MPC Audi, the #912 Manthey EMA Porsche, and the #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG.
Overnight rain had left the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit damp off-line when the field exited pit lane at 08:15 local time in overcast conditions.
Kelvin van der Linde kicked things off with a 2:09.3553s and then a 2:06.2403s in the #22 Audi, before being usurped by brother Sheldon van der Linde on a 2:04.6305s in the #32 BMW as drivers' Pirelli tyres came up to temperature.
Kelvin van der Linde then made contact with an Invitational class entry when he caught the #702 TekWorkX Motorsport IRC at The Cutting, but it was a light nudge and the Audi pilot was back on top when he clocked a 2:03.9010s on his fifth lap.
The van der Linde versus van der Linde theme continued when Sheldon set a 2:03.8561s, before Kelvin nailed a 2:02.8839s and a 2:02.7346s when he found some clear track.
SunEnergy1's Stolz split them with a 2:03.4664s to put the #75 Mercedes-AMG into second before he followed Kelvin van der Linde into pit lane.
By then, the #32 BMW had undergone a driver change and, with just under five minutes to go, Weerts put it back into second on the timing screen with a 2:03.2445s, before Marciello moved into third with a 2:03.3544s in the sister #46 M4.
The #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG thus ended up fourth and the #2 MPC Audi fifth after Ricardo Feller's 2:03.8867s during the opening run.
First of the Pro-Am entries was the #27 Heart of Racing/SPS Mercedes-AMG in eighth outright on a 2:04.5711s, with the #88 Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG second in class in 10th outright on a 2:04.6846s.
Practice 2, for Bronze drivers only, starts at 09:50 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 1 All drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|22
|Wash It Team MPC
|C.Haase/K.van der Linde
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|PRO
|2:02.7346
|2
|32
|Team WRT
|C.Weerts/S.van der Linde
|BMW M4 GT3
|PRO
|2:03.2445
|0:00.5099
|3
|46
|Team WRT
|M.Martin/R.Marciello
|BMW M4 GT3
|PRO
|2:03.3544
|0:00.6198
|4
|75
|SunEnergy1
|K.Habul/J.Gounon
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:03.4664
|0:00.7318
|5
|2
|KFC Team MPC
|M.Winkelhock/R.Feller
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|PRO
|2:03.8867
|0:01.1521
|6
|912
|Manthey EMA
|A.Guven/M.Campbell
|Porsche 992 GT3R
|PRO
|2:04.2655
|0:01.5309
|7
|888
|National Storage Racing
|W.Brown/M.Grenier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|PRO
|2:04.3573
|0:01.6227
|8
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Alex Riberas
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PAM
|2:04.5711
|0:01.8365
|9
|130
|Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM
|M.Engel/F.Fraga/D.Reynolds
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:04.6253
|0:01.8907
|10
|88
|Triple Eight JMR
|J.Whincup/J.Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|PAM
|2:04.6846
|0:01.9500
|11
|9
|Hallmarc Team MPC
|L.Holdsworth/D.Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|PAM
|2:04.9439
|0:02.2093
|12
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|C.Waters/C.Lowndes
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:04.9906
|0:02.2560
|13
|911
|The Bend Manthey EMA
|A.Picariello/H.King
|Porsche 991 GT3R Spe
|PAM
|2:05.0378
|0:02.3032
|14
|48
|MMotorsport
|Glen Wood
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PAM
|2:05.0520
|0:02.3174
|15
|44
|Valmont Racing/Tigani M'sport
|M.Zalloua/S.Pires
|Audi R8 LMS
|SIL
|2:05.1873
|0:02.4527
|16
|13
|Phantom Global Racing
|Joel Eriksson
|Porsche 992 GT3R
|PRO
|2:05.1885
|0:02.4539
|17
|93
|Wall Racing
|David Wall
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:05.1985
|0:02.4639
|18
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani
|T.Koundouris/D.Russell
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|SIL
|2:05.3779
|0:02.6433
|19
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo
|D.Juncadella/M.Goetz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:06.5060
|0:03.7714
|20
|111
|MRA Motorsport / 111 Racing
|R.Gray/G.Donaldson
|Marc II 2023
|INV
|2:07.2275
|0:04.4929
|21
|10
|SUPAGLASS RACING
|N.Percat/C.Hill
|IRC GT
|INV
|2:07.9368
|0:05.2022
|22
|20
|T2 Racing / Localsearch
|C.Sbirrazzuoli/A.Hargraves
|IRC GT
|INV
|2:08.4449
|0:05.7103
|23
|91
|Wheels FX Racing
|K.Kassulke/T.Slade
|Marc II 0
|INV
|2:08.6611
|0:05.9265
|24
|702
|IRC / TekworkX Motorsport
|Daniel Stutterd
|IRC GT
|INV
|2:12.8753
|0:10.1407
|25
|50
|KTM Vantage Racing
|T.Harrison/L.Kraihamer
|KTM XBow GT2
|INV
|2:13.3817
|0:10.6471
|26
|25
|Method Motorsport
|M.Flack/C.Mostert/J.Bryan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:18.7181
|0:15.9835
|27
|19
|Prestige Iveco
|A.Christodoulou/D.Bilski
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|GT4
|2:19.0972
|0:16.3626
|28
|56
|Ginetta Australia
|P.Buccini/O.Hizzey
|Ginetta G56 GT4
|GT4
|2:20.1821
|0:17.4475
|29
|701
|Vortex
|L.Amrouche/J.Boillot/P.Bonnel
|Vortex Vortex 1.0
|INV
|2:25.8172
|0:23.0826
|30
|230
|Method Motorsport
|T.Hayman/T.McLennan/E.Schutte
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:26.3256
|0:23.5910