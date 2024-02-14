Less than 24 hours after Trackhouse Racing announced an expanded deal for outdoor lifestyle brand Quad Lock, SafetyCulture has proclaimed van Gisbergen as a new brand ambassador.

SafetyCulture is already known to international motorsport followers as a sponsor of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team but had not been involved in NASCAR, until now.

The company was founded in a garage by Australian rally figure Luke Anear, who made his WRC debut in 2022, and is now worth AUD 2.7 billion.

“As a three-time champion and legend of the Australian Supercar scene, there's no doubt that Shane van Gisbergen will continue to create waves in the NASCAR world,” said Anear, SafetyCulture's CEO. “We're thrilled to partner with him in 2024.

“Shane's fan base grows each time he races, so partnering directly with him is an awesome opportunity to help get the word out about SafetyCulture.

“Many of our customers are already NASCAR fans, and we're hopeful that with Shane's endorsement, we'll reach even more people who can benefit from our technology.”

Van Gisbergen added, “I'm excited to be teaming up with SafetyCulture because it's a company with products that help everyday working people.

“They're doing some incredible things on the world's stage, which is similar to what I'm trying to do with my transition to NASCAR. I think that shared ambition was just something I could relate to.

“This is a massive opportunity and challenge for me coming to NASCAR. I'm looking forward to learning every week and trying to improve.

“As my experience builds throughout the season, hopefully the good results come with it.”

SafetyCulture also sponsors the Australian Open and Brentford FC.

Van Gisbergen's season starts this weekend with races in both the ARCA Series and Xfinity Series at Daytona.