The session was delayed and shortened due to rain, the grid for the season opener set over a single round of qualifying, rather than two rounds.

That meant drivers were restricted to a single qualifying lap.

The format appeared to work for van Gisbergen, the Kaulig Racing driver storming to the top of the order on his run, before settling in an impressive fifth in the final order.

Another Xfinity rookie in ARCA champion Jesse Love edged teammate Austin Hill for pole.

The start time for the race has been shifted to 4:30pm local time (8:30am AEDT).