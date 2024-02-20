The race has now been delayed to Monday night 21:00 ET/Tuesday afternoon 13:00 AEDT, about one hour after the Cup Series encounter is expected to end.

The Cup race is still on-track to kick off at Monday 16:00 ET/Tuesday 08:00 AEDT, having been postponed from Sunday afternoon (local time) because of rain and weather forecasts.

Inclement weather has caused several changes to the programme at Daytona International Speedway, with the ARCA race brought forward to late Friday night.

Xfinity qualifying was run two hours late on Saturday (local time; Sunday morning AEDT) to a shortened format before attempts to run the race that Saturday afternoon slot were abandoned.

Final practice for the Daytona 500 was washed out, before an early decision to shift the race itself back to Monday due to a combination of rain and weather forecasts.

Joey Logano and fellow Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell are set to share the front row in the Cup Series.

In Xfinity, Jesse Love will take up pole position while van Gisbergen qualified the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet fifth on debut.

The Kiwi will be hoping for a better debut race in Xfinity than he experienced in ARCA.

Driving the #28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet in that encounter, he started 34th and had made his way to 19th in the first three laps before being one of several caught up in a crash.

After running repairs, the three-time Supercars champion was eventually classified 29th at 26 laps down.