The second-tier season was meant to kick off with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway this morning, however mother nature has intervened with persistent rain.

NASCAR initially brought the start of the race forward, before it was delayed and then postponed.

With the Daytona 500 set to run tomorrow, weather depending, the Xfinity race has been postponed until 11am local time Monday – which is 3am Tuesday AEDT.

Van Gisbergen will start the postponed race from a fine fifth position after an impressive effort in a shortened qualifying session earlier today.