This weekend’s Andrea Margutti Trophy at Lonato, Italy will feature the nephew of Max Verstapppen – Henri Kumpen and the daughter of Mika Hakkinen, Ella as part of an entry list that approaches 300 for the 35th edition of the famed memorial.

Kumpen will compete in the Mini category for the Tony Kart factory team, while Hakkinen will line up in the OKN-Junior class with UK-team Fusion Motorsport in a Kart Republic.

Verstappen’s brother-in-law Anthony (pictured) was a well respected karter before going onto a career in European GT-style racing with four starts at the Le Mans 24 Hour and six Xfinity Series NASCAR starts.

Hakkinen started following in the wheeltracks of her father last year and has moved to junior racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other well-known drivers at the event include Davide Fore. The now 49-year-old won back in 2015 and will line up in a BirelART.

The Andrea Margutti Trophy was inaugurated in 1990 in honour of Andrea, who died in a race crash in 1989 and was traditionally one of the first big events of the European season.