The F1 W15 will be unveiled with team boss Toto Wolff joined by Hamilton and George Russell.

It's a car that marks the end of an era for the squad that dominated F1 for the better part of a decade.

Hamilton has been with the team for 11 years, winning six world championships in that time in one of the most successful partnerships in the sport's history.

At year-end, he will head to Italy and join Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

The launch begins at 21:15 AEDT.