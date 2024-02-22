WAU takes a new-look line-up into the second-tier Supercars competition this year, incumbent Zach Bates joined by fellow former Toyota 86 front-runner Campbell Logan.

The latter replaces Ryan Wood, who has been promoted to a Ford Mustang ride in the organisation's Championship programme, and his #2 ZB Commodore will be backed by Mobil 1 and Arteva Funding.

Bates' #25 ZB Commodore continues to sport Shaw Wines down its flanks, but with new orange hues, while Affinity Constructions Australia takes the bonnet.

Historical WAU partners such as Truck Assist and Supercheap Auto are also supporting its Super2 programme.

Bates, who finished fifth in his rookie Super2 season in 2023, said, “The Shaw Wines, Affinity Constructions #25 looks mint; the orange, black and white scheme will make it hard to miss out on track.

“We've had a huge amount of support from our partners to get me here today, so I'm really proud to be representing them all this weekend, and can't thank them enough.

“I'm pumped to return for a second season with the WAU family; we had a lot of fun together last year but we also learnt a lot, we will for sure be continuing to build the momentum from last year.

“I'm ready to get the year underway, it's been a big off season prepping so I've been itching to get back behind the wheel; bring on 2024!”

Logan said, “The Arteva Funding #2 looks incredible, it's pretty special to be able to release these cars at Bathurst.

“The crew have done an awesome job putting the car all together, I'm super proud to represent such an established team.

“I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of our sponsors and my family, it's been a great journey and I can't wait to start this next chapter.

“It's been a great pre-season with the team, I've spent a lot of time at the workshop to get to know the crew which has been awesome, I just want to get out on track and show off this car.”

Practice 1 for Round 1 of the 2024 Super2 Series starts tomorrow morning at 09:00 local time/AEDT, with Logan eligible for the first 10 minutes of the expanded, 50-minute session by virtue of his rookie status.

