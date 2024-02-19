James Wharton finished fifth overall in the FRME drivers' championship and his multi car Mumbai Falcons second in the teams' title.

Despite the hot, windy and sandy conditions, Wharton's weekend started well, seventh in the first qualifier and ninth (for Race 3) in the second. He finished sixth in Race 1 and was promoted to a podium third. He crossed the line fourth before the third place finisher was penalised.

In the last he was inside the top 10 until contact with a rival dropped him to 14th. He recovered to pass fellow Australian Con Toparis (Evans GP) late in the race to finish 11th.

The latter could not repeat his form from the last round with 14th in the first, 15th in the second and 12th in the last. Excel Motorsport's Noah Lisle was the least fortunate of the three Australians. He had to pit in the first two races before he came away with a solid 14th in the last.

Again it was Jack Beeton of AGI Sport who showed the way in F4 UAE. He started sixth for Race 1 and improved to finish fourth. Teammates Nicolas Stati and German Carrie Schreiner finished 23rd and 28th respectively after both pitted early to repair damage.

Beeton followed up with a pair of 10ths to finish 12th in the drivers' championship. Stati had two more results outside the top 20 while Schreiner had another 28th and a DNF.

Kaleb Mrad (PHM AIX Racing) was meatballed and pitted in the first, before he posted better results in the other races. Second best of the Aussies was Zack Scoular for Yas Heat with 13th in two races and an 11th.