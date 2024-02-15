The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

February 16-18

REPCO BATHURST 12 HOUR

The first of two big events at Mt Panorama, Bathurst. Revived in 2007 for Production Cars, the once-around-the-clock was open to GT3 cars in 2011 and is now a fully-fledged International event.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia

DFH Combined Sedans

Group S Production Sports Cars

NEW ZEALAND GRAND PRIX

One of only two Grand Prix events in the world that isn't part of the Formula 1 calendar. Several Australian drivers and teams will be taking part, either in the GP or in the final rounds of Toyota 86s and the TA2 Trans-Tasman Challenge at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Formula Regional Oceania Championship

TA2 Muscle Cars

NZ Toyota 86 Championship

VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES

The opening round of the state championships will be at Sandown Park. There will be 11 categories and 27 races across two days.

Hyundai Excels

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Historic Touring Cars

HQ Holdens

MG Sports Cars

Porsche 944s

Production Sports Cars

Saloon Cars

Sports Sedans

Vic V8s

VICTORIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

The state championship second round will be held at Bryant Park off Bill Schultz Drive Yallourn, and is contested for outright honours and in the many classes.