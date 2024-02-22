The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

February 23-25

THRIFTY BATHURST 500

The second of two big events at Mt Panorama, Bathurst. It will be the second time that the championship series will have a round there, outside the 1000 in October. The last time was in 2021.

Supercar Championship Round 1

Super 2/Super 3 Round 1

V8 SuperUtes Round 1

Aussie Racing Cars Round 1

Touring Car Masters Round 1

WORLD SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship returns to the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit the Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round. The WorldSBK championship has returned every year since 1990, except 1993, and no other circuits on the global calendar has hosted more rounds.