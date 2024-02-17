Teams will head to Bahrain next week for three days of action at the Bahrain International Circuit, host of the opening round of the world championship the following weekend.

Bahrain has become the preferred location for pre-season in recent years for several reasons.

The simplest is the stable climate with more comparable conditions to the bulk of the season.

Previously, Barcelona hosted testing in wintery conditions that were significantly colder than would be normally experienced.

As a result, it offered teams limited tyre data and often saw running interrupted by rain (or delayed by snow).

There is a cost element involved, too.

In Bahrain, teams can amortise much of the logistical cost of the three days given the equipment used can remain in situ ahead of the opening round.

A total of three days running will take place next week, with track time shared between each team's drivers.

Exactly how they do that is entirely up to them.

As it is not an FIA-operated event there are few restrictions allowing teams to set their own programmes.

Before arriving in Bahrain, most will have taken their cars on track at some point for a shakedown run.

Promotional filming is allowed and has been capitalised on by the likes of Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin, and Ferrari, among others.

Alongside Fox Sports' (and its stream service, Kayo) broadcast of the test, Speedcafe will be on the ground offering daily news and updates ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Coverage starts from 17:30 AEDT (09:30 local) next Wednesday (February 21), with the second session of the day following a one-hour break, resuming at 23:00 AEDT (15:00 local).

F1 pre-season testing television times