Wolff's comments were made when a panel of team bosses were asked about the situation against the Red Bull Racing team principal finds himself.

The well-documented situation Horner finds himself in is precarious and has clearly taken a toll on the 50-year-old.

It's public knowledge that he faces allegations of inappropriate behaviour, and that has met with an independent arbitrator over the matter, which remains unresolved.

So, what value are Wolff's comments?

A panel of five team bosses was asked for comment on the matter. Four elected to remain silent.

“I think it's clear Formula 1, and what the teams do, is stand for inclusion, equality, fairness, diversity,” Wolff began.

“It's not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out. These are the standards we set ourselves.

“There's a lot of speculation over the last weeks that we have heard of and lots of things that are going on.

“What's important in that stage, for a process with rigour… What Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way with transparency and with rigour, I think that's something that we need to look at – what the outcomes are and what it means for Formula 1, and how we can learn from that.

“We want to talk about racing cars, the sport, rather than these kinds of very, very critical topics.

“It is more than just a teams issue,” he added.

“It's an issue for all of Formula 1 and in general for every individual that works out there.”

There has long been friction between Horner and Wolff, highlighted by the especially bitter championship battle in 2021.

In 2022, it was Wolff who announced that Red Bull had breached the cost cap regulations, making statements to the media before Horner had been told by the FIA.

There is no love lost between the pair and so it comes as no surprise that, when Wolff was given an opportunity to have a dig, he took it.

But the fact of the matter is Horner has not been stood down, which we must assume is a reflection of what the allegations are.

We know Red Bull is taking the matter seriously but have not suspended him from his duty.

Meanwhile, media coverage of the situation, which has not moved in the better part of two weeks, remains rampant, and Horner is being tried in the court of public opinion.

Wolff's comments do nothing to quash that and are somewhat hypocritical, given he spoke of fairness in the same breath as inclusion, equality, and diversity.

The allegations against Horner may well prove to be correct and spell the end for him at Red Bull, but that is for the King's Counsel appointed to arbitrate the matter to decide.

That it has been taken externally of Red Bull to a KC is enough to ensure fairness, which is the most important aspect of the matter for all involved.

Wolff's comments highlight the apparent disdain that remained between the two men and do nothing but rake over old coals.

Perhaps that was the point.