XPEL, a global leader in paint protection film, window tint and surface protection solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with True EV Pty Ltd, bringing a premium suite of aftermarket products to XPENG customers through XPENG Sydney and XPENG Parramatta.

Through this partnership, XPENG Sydney and Parramatta customers will now have access to XPEL’s industry-leading range of products, including:

– Paint Protection Film (PPF) packages to safeguard against stone chips, scratches and wear

– XR Black Ceramic Window Tint for heat rejection, privacy and UV protection

– Fusion Plus Ceramic Coatings to protect and enhance vehicle surfaces

With installation facilitated by XPEL’s accredited installers, XPENG customers can enjoy a seamless upgrade experience from vehicle delivery through to aftermarket protection. “Our partnership with True EV marks an exciting milestone for XPEL in Australia,” said Myles Hunter, General Manager – XPEL Australia. “True EV’s XPENG customers now have direct access to the same premium protection solutions trusted by some of the world’s most renowned automotive brands. By making these products available through XPENG Sydney and Parramatta, we’re ensuring that new owners can protect and personalise their vehicles with the highest quality technology from day one.”

This collaboration strengthens XPEL’s presence in the Australian EV market, aligning with XPENG’s

For more information about XPEL products available through XPENG, contact XPENG Sydney or XPENG Parramatta, or visit www.xpel.com

XPEL is a Platinum partner of Speedcafe.com