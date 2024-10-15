The inaugural Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle was an enormous success this year with Brisbane fans Brent and WendyL’Amie enjoying the trip of a lifetime.

Tickets for the 2025 event are on sale and the raffle will be drawn at the end of February 2025.

As part of the inaugural Motorsport Ministries charity event, PIRTEK have paid for and donated 100 tickets for the auction. The tickets have a retail value of $2000.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 23 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The cash paid for the raffle tickets will go directly to Motorsport Ministries, but PIRTEK has already ensured the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney will also benefit by paying for the tickets in advance – All we have to do is put the winning bidder’s name on them.

The winners of the Ultimate INDY 500 Motorsport Prize raffle will receive return economy flights, four nights accommodation, tickets, merchandise, pit lane access, police escort to the track, $US1000 spending money and meet and greets with some of the sport’s biggest names, including former Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.

They will also be personally hosted by 2016 PIRTEK Team Murray team owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray who will open many more doors along the way.

This is an opportunity for someone to buy 100 tickets in the raffle, which have a retail price of AUD$2,000.

Murray, who is also coordinator of the PIRTEK Legends Night, said buying the 100 tickets would provide the winning bidder with a serious chance of winning one of the world’s great fan prizes.

“The winners of this year’s inaugural Indy 500 raffle had an incredible time and there is no reason that can’t be repeated in 2025,” said Murray.

“Buying the 100 tickets would provide an incredible donation to Motorsport Ministries, but also give the winning bidder a serious shot at winning an unforgettable ‘bucket list’ experience.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex