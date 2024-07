Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Manuel Lettenbichler has won the 2024 Red Bull Romaniacs, round four of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. After seizing the lead on Offroad Day 1, the KTM 300 EXC racer maintained his sizeable advantage for the remainder of the event to take the overall win by over 33 minutes. The victory marks the German's third win of the 2024 Hard Enduro season, after missing round three due to injury.