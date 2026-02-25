This year’s edition of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with hundreds of race cars, exotic sports cars, and motorbikes taking to Victoria Park.

How to watch the Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Live coverage of Adelaide Motorsport Festival across February 28-March 1 will be hosted on Speedcafe.

The AMF livestream presented by AirTouch will be live from 10:30am-4:30pm ACDT on Saturday, February 28 and 9:45am-3:45pm ACDT on Sunday, March 1.

Adelaide Motorsport Festival street party details

The festivities kick off with the free-to-attend Gouger Street Party on Friday, February 27 from 6pm-8pm ACDT.

Star cars from the event will depart the Adelaide Motorsport Festival precinct at Victoria Park at 5:55pm ACDT onto Wakefield Road, then Morphett Street, and onto Gouger Street, where the Gouger Street Party will be held.

Where is the Adelaide Motorsport Festival held?

The Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival is held in Victoria Park.

The entry gates are located off Fullarton Road, in addition to paid public parking from Fullarton Road ($25 for parking per day). Tickets will only be available at the gate pending availability on the day.

When is the Adelaide Motorsport Festival?

The Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place on Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1.

Gates open at 8:20am ACDT and close at 6pm ACDT on both days, with the on-track action non-stop throughout the day.

2026 Adelaide Motorsport Festival Schedule

Time (ACDT) Saturday, February 28 Sunday, March 1 08:30am Exotics Exotics 08:45am Media session Lamborghini 09:00am Historic Sports & Racing Historic Sports & Racing 09:15am Drift Drift 09:30am Circuit Safari Circuit Safari 09:45am Exotics Exotics 10:00am Formula 1 Formula 1 10:15am GT Style GT Style 10:30am 5L Touring Cars V8 Supercars 10:45am Hypercars Hypercars 11:00am Mad Mike Mad Mike 11:15am Drift Drift 11:30am Haltech / Lamborghini Bottas Monaro / Lamborghini 11:45am V8 Supercars 5L Touring Cars 12:00pm Motorbikes Motorbikes 12:15pm Tipo F1 Tipo F1 12:30pm Porsche Rennsport Porsche Rennsport 12:45pm Formula 1 Formula 1 1:00pm American Muscle American Muscle 1:15pm Heritage Touring Cars Heritage Touring Cars 1:30pm GT Style GT Style 1:45pm Brabham BT19 / Ambrose NASCAR Bottas & Johansson Ferrari F1 2:00pm Sportscars Sportscars 2:15pm Hypercars Hypercars 2:30pm Motorbikes Motorbikes 2:45pm Porsche Rennsport Porsche Rennsport 3:00pm V8 Supercars Ten of the Best 3:15pm Mad Mike 3:30pm Drift Mad Mike 3:45pm Historic Sports & Racing Historic Sports & Racing 4:00pm Formula 1 Formula 1 4:15pm Vodafone V8 Supercars 5L Touring Cars 4:30pm Sportscars Sportscars 4:45pm 5L Touring Cars V8 Supercars 5:00pm American Muscle American Muscle 5:15pm Heritage Touring Heritage Touring 5:30pm Tipo F1 Tipo F1

What are the Adelaide Motorsport Festival highlights?

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival features a range of different categories on track, ranging from Formula 1 cars, hypercars, sportscars, touring cars, drift cars, motorbikes and more, with up to 18 cars/motorbikes on track at any one time. Cars are untimed but run at full speed on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Adelaide Motorsport Festival special sessions

Saturday, February 28 (all times ACDT)

1:45pm: On-track demonstration featuring David Brabham driving his father Sir Jack Brabham’s Formula 1 championship-winning BT19 followed by Tabitha Ambrose driving her father’s NASCAR race-winning Ford Fusion.

4:15pm: Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup recreating their 2010 Bathurst formation finish in their Vodafone-backed Holden VE Commodore V8 Supercars.

Sunday, March 1 (all times ACDT)

11:30am: Valtteri Bottas on track in an expression session in a Holden Monaro.

1:45pm: Valtteri Bottas and Stefan Johansson on track in a pair of 1985 Ferrari 156/85 Formula 1 cars.

3:00pm: ’10 of the best’ shootout session.

Adelaide Motorsport Festival guest speaker schedule

The Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee is the place to hear from and meet the stars of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Located in the heart of the precinct in Victoria Park, access into the Grand Marquee is included with an Adelaide Motorsport Festival ticket.

All times listed below ACDT.

Saturday, February 28 Time Guests Topics 9:45am Christina Vithoulkas and Casuarina Smith Driven Beyond Limits 10:30am Marcos and Tabitha Ambrose Ambrose Dynasty – signing session 11:15am David and Sam Brabham Brabham In 1966 – 60 Years Later – signing session 12:00pm Historic Plates Live Auction 12:45pm Will Davison and Jonathon Webb How To Win Bathurst – signing session 1:30pm Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup Formation Finish Remembered – signing session 2:15pm Thierry Boutsen and Stefan Johansson Adelaide Grand Prix Revisited – signing session 3:00pm Mika Häkkinen Adelaide Memories – signing session 3:45pm David Coulthard Australian Grand Prix Reflection – signing session 4:30pm Catherine ‘DriftCat’ Hewitson and Tara Morrison Women In Motorsport Sunday, March 1 Time Guests Topics 9:30am Rob Dahm, Jay Duca and Richard Shumack Haltech Heroes 10:15am Martin Donnelly and Sean Kelly Formula 1 Retrospective – signing session 11:00am Paul Oz, Stefan Johansson and Jimmy C Motorsport Artwork 11:45am Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard McLaren Men – signing session 12:30pm Mad Mike Whiddett Building MADMAC – signing session 1:15pm Mark Goldsmith History Of Eldred Norman 2:00pm Tony Quinn The Quinn Legacy 2:45pm Valtteri Bottas Back In F1 – signing session 3:30pm Will Davison The Penrite Mercedes V8 – signing session 4:15pm Andrea Montermini and Alberto Giovanelli Behind The Pagani Legend – signing session

2026 Adelaide Motorsport Festival entry list

Formula 1 Jaguar R2 Cosworth Andy Higgins Ferrari 156/85 Stefan Johansson Ferrari 156/85 Guido Belgiorno-Nettis Arrows A10B Megatron Craig Lowndes Lola Larrousse LC88 Cosworth Brenton Griguol Simtek S951 Ford Tony Quinn March 701 Cosworth Gerry Duyvestyn March 871 Cosworth * Thierry Boutsen Arrows A22 Asiatech * Jean-Pierre Valentini / Fred Fatien Arrows A22 Asiatech * Fred Fatien / Jean-Pierre Valentini Hesketh 308 Cosworth * James Hagan / Martin Donnelly / Will Davison * Delayed in transport – in customs/quarantine Hypercars McLaren Solus GT Mika Häkkinen / Jaxon Evans McLaren Senna GTR David Coulthard / Jordan Oon Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Elliott Schutte Brabham BT62 Fraser Ross Pagani Huayra R Evo Roadster Andrea Montermini Sportscars Porsche 917/30 Lachlan Harburg Porsche 962C Thierry Boutsen Argo JM19C Trevor Lambert Kaditcha Cosworth Bap Romano Ligier JS P325 LMP3 Scott Bormann ADESS AD25 LMP3 Alex Rullo Prosport LM3000 Graeme Hughes McLaren M1A Luke Warwick V8 Supercars Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Will Davison Holden VF Commodore Jonathon Webb / Brad Host Ford FG Falcon Terry Wyhoon Ford FG Falcon Ryan Wyhoon Ford BF Falcon Chris Smerdon Ford BA Falcon Ray Hislop Ford FG X Falcon Chris Stillwell Holden VE Commodore Allen Nash Holden VZ Commodore Francois Habib Holden VF Commodore Ben Eggleston Holden VF Commodore Martin Wagg Ford FG Falcon Bradley Neill Holden VE Commodore Milton Seferis Holden Monaro 427C Peter Rullo 5.0-litre Touring Cars Ford AU Falcon Kane Fitzgerald Holden VT Commodore Ben Eggleston Holden VR Commodore Martin Wagg Holden VX Commodore Brad Host Holden VT Commodore Ben Stack Ford AU Falcon Chris Smerdon Ford AU Falcon Andrew O’Connell Holden VY Commodore Matthew Evans Holden VY Commodore Scott Dornan Ford AU Falcon Paul Smith Holden VP Commodore Willie Van Wersch Holden VY Commodore Andrew Cook Holden VN Commodore Chris Gebhardt Heritage Touring Cars BMW 325i Scott Robinson Holden VC Commodore Willie Van Wersch Toyota Corolla FX GT Peter Killick Ford XD Falcon Ian Ross Holden A9X Torana Tony Sawford Holden GTR XU1 Torana Graeme Whincup Ford XD Falcon David Baker BMW 635 CSi Dean How Ford Sierra RS500 Andrew Cavalli Holden VK Commodore Stephen Perrott Mazda RX7 Paul Stubber Holden GTR XU1 Torana Robert Smith Ford Sierra RS500 Chris Stillwell Holden VH Commodore Ben Grice Holden VH Commodore Edward Singleton Ford Laser TX3 Turbo Rebecca Drummond American Muscle Ford Fusion Tabitha Ambrose / Jarred Danaher Toyota Camry Stephen Dale Chevrolet Silverado Josh Dale Chevrolet Camaro Scott Cameron Chevrolet Monte Carlo Bob Middleton Chevrolet GTO Kane Fitzgerald / Troy Kelly Howe Dodge Challenger Mark Spencer Chevrolet SS Camaro Paul Freestone Chevrolet C2 Corvette Perry Spiridis Chevrolet Monza Willie Van Wersch Tipo F1 Rodin FZED Josh Buchan Rodin FZED Cameron Campbell March 86C Ian Buddery Dallara F3 Jordan Ormsby Reynard 94D Brenton Ramsay Tatuus FT50 Matt Roesler Tatuus F4-T421 Jensen Marold Hyper Racer X1 Harry Strik Hyper Racer X1 Zachary Catlin Birrana 274 Andrew Ford Lola T192 Kieran Patel Reynard 95D Troy Beros Ralt R4 Michael Cumming Elfin MR8 Glenn Corbett GT Style Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX GT3 Alex Rullo Nissan NISMO GTR GT3 Peter Rullo Ferrari 488 GT3 Nigel Hunt Ferrari 458 Challenge Paul Russo Lamborghini Super Trofeo GT3 Mark Haig Ferrari 488 Challenge Keith Wong Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup Adam Cannell Porsche GT3 R Antoni Ormsby Porsche GT3 Cup S Jordan Ormsby Subaru STI Spec C Dan Day Ferrari Challenge 296 Rod Wilson Ford GT40 GT3 Kevin Weeks Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO2 Aemel Nordin Mazda RX7 FD Brad Trenwith Ford Mustang GT4 Jack Wallis Audi R8 GT4 Blake Purdie Porsche Rennsport Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Max Vidau Porsche Cup Lachlan Harburg Porsche GT4 RS Brenton Jordan Porsche 911 Cup Zane Brunnthaler Porsche 911 Cup Angus Sobels Porsche 992 Carrera S Peter Spiridis Porsche 992 GT3 RS Julian Newton Porsche GT3RS Jordan Ormsby Porsche 996 GT3 Cup Simon Dellamalva Porsche 997 Daniel Gonzalez Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Luke Howe Porsche 968 RS Turbo Tim Wolfe Porsche 992 Cup R-GT Peter Rullo Porsche 911 Ben Trusz Porsche 996 GT3 Cup Ben Auld Porsche 997.2 GT3 Cup Todd Carruthers Porsche 911 Zach Hegde Porsche 944 Turbo Nick Streckeisen Exotics Lamborghini Temerario David Russell Honda NSX John DalCollo McLaren 750S Chris Van De Meulengraaf McLaren 650S Tim Lynas McLaren 650S Scott Baxendale McLaren 750S Paul Martin Porsche 992 GT3RS Phil Jaquillard Ford GT Fred Pascale McLaren 765LT John-Paul Drake Lotus Exige 410 Sotiri Giamarelos Ferrari 812 George Panagopoulos Ferrari 599 GTO Marcello Caiazza Ferrari 360 Spider Lauro Martire McLaren 720S Nick Streckeisen McLaren 600LT Julian Newton McLaren 765LT John Nicholls McLaren 675LT Philip Do Lamborghini Temerario Peter Crombie-Brown Historic Sports & Racing Zephyr Special Greg Snape Double 8 Darren Visser MG Tillett Nathan Delaney Mercedes W196-R Simon Wenzel Jaguar C Type Peter Cundy Ford Special Derek McLaughlan BWA Paul Cooke Nganti Ford Chris Van De Meulengraaf Repco Ricardian Mark Scott Ford B Michael Shearer Brabham BT23E Aaron Lewis Elfin Streamliner Graham Jarrett Allard J2 Graham Smith So-Cal Special Louise Raper Monoskate Ford Special Graeme Raper Ferrari 250TR Nigel Hunt Eflin FJ Catalina Peter Whelan Elfin 400 Mark Goldsmith Drift Nissan Silvia S13 Matt Harvey Nissan Skyline R31 Jason Ferron Lamborghini Kit Car Mike Lake Holden VL Commodore Jay Duca Holden VK Commodore Cat Hewitson Honda Odyssey Dale Campaign Toyota Corolla Jarrad Klingberg Nissan 180SX Brendan O’Grady Nissan Sonvia Kale Scott Toyota Soarer Landon Kennedy Nissan Silvia S13 Scott Roberts Ford FG XR6 Ute Matty Ween Nissan R33 Cameron Marton Nissan Silvia S15 Roger I’Anson Nissan 180SX Nathan Greenhill Toyota Sprinter Matt Russell Nissan Silvia S13 Marcus McCathie Motorbikes Indian Challenger RR David Johnson Yamaha TZ750A Bob Rosenthal Norton Rotary RCW588 Steve Phillips Vincent Black Lightning Stuart Penn Kawasaki Ninja H2 Noel Cooke Ducati D16RR Desmo Andre Bosman Yamaha R7 Tara Morrison Kawasaki ZZX7RR Paul Stephens Ducati 748RS Chris Wood Ducati 998S Ben Bostrom Edition Steve Leane Ducati 998S Troy Bayliss Edition Kane Arnold Ducati 999R FILA Edition Nathan Leane Ducati 1098R Troy Bayliss Edition Tom Nelson Honda CB1100RB Shaun Carter Suzuki GSX750 Billy McConnell Yamaha R6 Willy Strugnell Suzuki GSXR-1100 David Johnson Yamaha R1 Shane Caufield Yamaha FZR Nigel Taylor Yamaha FZR750 Nigel Taylor Honda RC45 Peter Howes Honda RC30 Mal Campbell Honda RC30 Scott Campbell Yamaha YZF750 SP Glenn Holland Honda VFR750R RC30 “Ghost” Nathan Leane Harley Superglide Allan Morrison Ducati 888 Michael Myles Ducati 1098R Al Gosse 10 of the best Lamborghini Temerario David Russell Brabham BT62 Fraser Ross Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX GT3 Alex Rullo Nissan NISMO GT-R GT3 Peter Rullo Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Max Vidau Porsche 992 GT3 RS Julian Newton Porsche GT3 RS Jordan Ormsby Subaru STI Spec C Dan Day Ferrari Challenge 296 Rod Wilson Mazda RX7 FD Brad Trenwith

