The 16-year-old karting ace will continue her transition into cars this season with a Toyota 86 programme that covers both sides of the Tasman.

She has already kicked off her campaign in the New Zealand 86 series, while the covers have now come off her ACDelco-backed, latest-generation 86 that she'll race in the competitive TGRA 86 Series on home soil.

The expanded 86 programme is part of Buckley's longer-term goals to move into the Supercars system.

“I hope to make it to Supercars, hopefully sooner rather than later,” she said. “It's a bit messy at the moment, my pathway, [but] I'm hoping to drive Super2 or Super3 in the next few years and hopefully make my way to Supercars in the next five or so years.”

Should she realise her Supercars dream, Buckley would join the likes of Molly Taylor, Leanne Ferrier and Simona de Silvestro as female drivers that have starred on the Aussie motorsport scene.

Female representation is something that's important to Buckley, who is impressed by the rapid growth in female participation even during her time in the sport.

“It is incredibly important,” she said. “It's really cool to see what the females have done with motorsport, such as the FIA Girls on Track programme, stuff like that to get more women involved in motorsport.

“A few years ago in karting, I knew all the females and now I can't keep track of them. It's just incredible to see how much our sport has grown, especially with females, but even males.

“We have four females in the Toyota 86 series in New Zealand and in Australia this year. So that's pretty incredible. I rarely get to race against that many females. It's very cool and it's very important.”

Major backing for Buckley's 86 programme will come from ACDelco Service Centres as the GM-owned parts and service arm looks to promote its all-brands suitability.

“As you can see from the livery on Alice's Toyota GR86 race car, it's all about our latest initiative which is the entry of ACDelco into the all makes vehicle servicing market,” said Chris Payne, General Manager of Chevrolet Racing.

“We already have some 20 ACDelco Service Centres opening across Australia and NZ during 2023 – with a plan for many more in 2024.

“Already they're proving to be very popular, and I think that's in no small part due to the fact that we are one of the few service centres that rely on the use of our own branded parts in the service of your vehicle. ACDelco parts have long been a preferred choice by the automotive trade as we are renowned as a quality brand.

“ACDelco is GM's global all makes parts brand – best known in Australia and associated with Holden vehicles, we're out to change that perception and build awareness that ACDelco parts and Service centres are for all makes and models.

“What better way to help get that message across than on this Toyota GR86 and helped along by the determination of such an impressive young lady like Alice – we cant wait to see how she goes and will be providing her with huge encouragement in her motorsport ambitions.

“Already Alice has been working locally with our ACDelco Service Centres run by the Llewellyn group in Ipswich, Queensland. Part of that arrangement is the provision of the latest Silverado ZR2 to support the team as they travel to various events.

“Even though Alice is already an accomplished race car driver, she doesn't yet have a drivers license for the road, so she's a 16-year-old living big in the Silverado as a daily drive car – complete with L plates!”