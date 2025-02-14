A one-time FIA World Rally Championship event winner, Paddon has confirmed he will contest all six rounds of the Australian rally series.

Paddon will pilot a Rally2-spec Hyundai i20 N out of his own Paddon Rally Group (PRG) stable.

The Kiwi will undoubtedly be the most credentialled driver in the Australian Rally Championship, fresh off back-to-back FIA European Rally Championship wins.

Paddon is the first non-European to win that crown.

The 37-year-old has forged a career with Hyundai, winning Rally Argentina with the brand in 2016.

He made his debut with the factory Hyundai team in the FIA World Rally Championship in 2014 and competed at the highest level for five years with the Korean manufacturer.

In that time, he won one rally, scored eight podiums, and claimed 38 stage wins. His best finish was fourth in the same year he claimed victory in Argentina.

Although Paddon was a familiar face in Australia during his World Rally Championship days, he has never contested the local championship in full.

“I’m really excited to finally put together a campaign for the Australian Rally Championship,” said Paddon.

“It’s something we have been trying to make happen for a couple of years. It’s a championship that we have not yet tried our hand at, and the level of competition and events was something that has been an appeal while watching from the other side of the Tasman.

“We are under no illusions that it will be a tough challenge up against some very fast competition on unfamiliar events/terrain.

“But we will treat it like any other rally or championships that we compete in, and know we have the best team with PRG and a strong package with the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 to give our best shot.”

Paddon said the long-awaited campaign has added meaning for him. Countryman Possum Bourne won the Australian Rally Championship seven times from 1996 to 2002.

“It is a bit special to compete in Australia especially after the many years of success that Possum Bourne had there and watching that as a kid,” he explained.

“To now take our own Kiwi team across the ditch and rejuvenate that trans-Tasman rivalry is going to be an exciting and fun challenge.

“We know from previous times we have competed in Australia that everyone is very welcoming which adds to the experience.”

The opening round of the Australian Rally Championship season is Rally of Canberra on March 21-23.

2025 Australian Rally Championship calendar

Round 1 – March 21-23 Rally of Canberra

Round 2 – May 23-25 Forest Rally

Round 3 – July 4-6 Rally Queensland

Round 4 – August 10-8 Gippsland Rally

Round 5 – October 3-5 Adelaide Hills Rally

Round 6 – November 7-9 Rally Tasmania