THREE WIDE UP MOUNTAIN STRAIGHT 🤯 What a start to the 2025 Meguiar's Bathurst 12 Hour!#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/XhJcrdGSh4 — Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 1, 2025

The start of the race was a frenetic affair when the pole position-winning #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG went wide at Hell Corner and opened the door for second and third place to pounce.

Under cover of darkness, the #183 Jamec Racing Audi R8 slipped to the inside of the Maxi Gotz. Then came the #888 Team GMR Mercedes-AMG of Maro Engel.

Engel made it three-wide, sandwhiching the Audi betwen the Mercedes-AMG pair. They banged wheels but Gotz held sway and kept his lead.

Awkwardly place, Engel lost out to Chaz Mostert who slipped through to take third in the Arise Racing Ferrari 296. He was the hard charger in the opening stanza and by the seventh lap took the lead of the race.