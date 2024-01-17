Created as a way of promoting Indigenous participation in motorsport, Racing Together counts Supercheap Auto as one of its earliest partners, providing tools and helping to fit out its newest, Townsville workshop.

Now, the automotive parts retailer has handed over a cheque for $44,724.25 to the programme.

The donation has been generated from the sales of the ‘Water Dreaming' line of car travel accessories in Supercheap Auto stores.

All profits from the sales go to artist Caroline Nakamarra Gibson and her community through the Warlukurlangu Artists based in Central Australia, as well as Indigenous charities.

Former Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Principal Roland Dane, one of the directors of Racing Together, was on-hand to receive the donation on the programme's behalf from Supercheap Auto's Benjamin Ward (Managing Director), Andre Korte (GM of Marketing and Ecomm), and Justin Murray (Sponsorship and Community Manager).

Racing Together is the brainchild of Garry Connelly, a member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, and his wife Monique.

It was conceived with a view of progressing Indigenous youths to not only driving, but also mechanical and other roles in the sport.

Having competed mainly in Excel events, Racing Together last year expanded into the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series with one of its original members, Karlai Warner, progressing from tyre technician to driving the 86.

It also moved into a new base at Queensland Raceway having outgrown its original home at Norwell Motorplex.

Students from the programme also designed the Indigenous livery which the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight wildcard ran with in last year's Hidden Valley Supercars event.