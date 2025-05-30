Formula Ford Stars & Renegades

Race 1 was a two-way tussle with no more than half a second between Kobi Williams and Lachlan Evennett. The latter did have a look at Turn 6 midway through, but Williams was able to repel the challenge. Third went to Will Lowering while Jamie Rowe was fourth.

Salvatore and Joe Fawcett tangled out of Turn 2 on the first lap. The latter against the tyre barrier for the rest of the race while Salvatore recovered for eighth, behind Fraser Hie and Jack Johnson who diced throughout, and Brad James.

Williams and Evennett vied for the win in Race 2, barely separated until the final corner when the latter had a moment and trailed by 1.5s at the flag. From the back of the grid, Fawcett finished third just in front of Lowing and Rowe.

Hyper Racer Australian Drivers’ Championship

Apart from an initial second off the start, Hayden Crossland dominated the first race. It was Damon Sterling who led when the lights went out, he then did a pit drive through as the first lap concluded.

Crossland’s margin at the end was no doubt helped by the battle for second between eventual runner-up Hamish Leighton and Dean Crooke who started sixth and seventh respectively. Brad Smith shadowed them at the end with Stasi fifth in front of Lucas Stasi and Kyle Gurton.

Legend Cars Australia

The first race had four different leaders, including Askr Sendall who was the winner. Robert Hogan took the lead on the final lap before he ran wide at Turn 8 and finished second ahead of Aidan Williams, Josh Benaud, Riley Skinner and Pulsar graduate Josh Craig.

Early leader Shane Tate was 14th after he was turned around at Turn 2 for which Hogan copped a 10s penalty, reigning title holder Ryan Pring was sixth and pole sitter Dylan Thomas was 10th after a slow start and an off at Turn 11.

Thomas stormed through to take second encounter and overcome Pring and Sendall in a close three-way finish. Tate was next from Skinner, Tim Reed and Hogan.

Australian Production Cars

The opening 30-minute race had the addition of several Replica Tourers and Super TTs. Tyler Mecklam was a dominant winner in Hadrian Morrall’s Ford Mustang after initially taking the lead off Trent Whyte (Mustang).

Whyte dropped spots to Chris Gunther (Mercedes A45) and Grant Inwood (BMW 135i) who then diced for several laps until both pitted with damage. In the end it was Daniel Ross (Mazda RX8 RT) second from Daniel Natoli (Audi TTRS STT).

Second of the Production Cars was Allan Jarvis (Volkswagen Polo GTi) with Whyte third after he pitted via the back gate to replace a puncture. David Ling (Ford FPV GT) was next ahead of Oscar Buttt (Holden Astra HSV VXR) and Gunther.

Super TT

It was a Chev-powered BMW one-two in the opening race with Matt Sims 1.9s in front of Mark Tracey. They were handily ahead of Stephen Chilby, Darren Steeden (V8 Ford Escort), Corey Gillett (Nissan Skyline/Chev), James Harwood (Skyline) and Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo).

Gillett was out of Race 2 on the warm-up and before Steeden won the start, albeit briefly before Tracey and Sims passed him at Turn 2. Then at Turn 6 Tracey spun. Sims won the race, just ahead of the closing Benny Tran (Honda Civic) while Tracey was third in front of Chilby, Harwood and Steeden.

Formula Vees

Alex Macdonald was in the right place to take out the first race in the ever-change order, barely as the top five were covered by less than half a second. Jacer drivers were first, second and third with Craig Sparke and Michael Kinsella ahead of Daniel Reynolds (Checkmate) and Curtis Porter (Jacer).

There was Sparke for Race 2, a result of a drama on the dummy grid. Reynolds and Kinsella swapped the lead through out before Reynolds took the victory by the barest margin. Macdonald and Porter were just behind them and clear of the rest.

Replica Tourers

In his Production Car Ford Mustang, Hadrian Morrall qualified fastest and led throughout the first race. Dan Ridley (Holden Commodore VK) was second ahead of Simon Anthonisz (BMW E36), Jason Grimmond (Commodore VY), Shane Stuart and Rob Neal, both in BMWs.

The second race started with Steve Hay (Commodore VK) in a big lose through Turn 1 and lucky to avoid contact with anyone. Morrall was a first lap retirement as Ridley took the lead. Anthonisz was the next to lead until Stuart took over. On the final lap Grimmond grabbed the win over Stuart. Ridley was next from Roger Pfeiffer (Ford Falcon XR6T) and Anthonisz.

Innovation Race Cars

It was an all-the-way win for Geoff Emery in his IRC MGT through the first race. He finished 9.8s ahead of the similarly mounted Danny Stutterd while John Holinger (IRC GT) was third, well clear of the MARC 1 Focus cars piloted by Jon Crossing and Tim Leithhead. Race 2 was reduced to 30mins and won by Emery over Stutterd. Holinger was third but pitted with a lap to go which gave the spot to Crossing. Leithhead was out at the end of Lap 1.