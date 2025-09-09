Riding his Kawasaki Ninja on the undercard of round six of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, Nicholson sat up one lap too early.

Thinking he had won Race 2 of the weekend, the #39 rider let several riders pass him on the approach to Turn 1 before realising his mistake.

Nicholson quickly put his head down and set about chasing the five riders that passed him into the first turn.

It proved to be a frenetic final lap. Nicholson quickly got back up to fourth by the Southern Loop and had second place approaching Miller Corner.

Tyler King suffered a high-side at Miller Corner and took Kiwi Nixon Frost with him. Hudson Thompson crashed just a few moments later fighting for third.

By Siberia, Nicholson retook the lead and with several of his key rivals out was able to hold onto victory – for the second time – ahead of Phoenix Thompson and Mitch Simpson.

Speaking with Chris Vermeulen, Nicholson offered his opponents an apology.

“I just want to say sorry to the guys. I don’t know if anyone was right behind me, but I would have been pissed off if that was me and almost hit someone up the arse,” said Nicholson.

“Apologies guys, but I don’t know how I came back and won after that. It was a whirlwind of a lap. I’m going to need to watch it back and see what happened.

“I’m just stoked to be here. Win number five of the season and super happy.”

Nicholson topped the weekend with 62 points and leads the Supersport 300 title race with 292 points over Tara Morrison (225 points) and Jordy Simpson (208 points).

The season continues at One Raceway on October 3-5 before the finale at The Bend on November 7-9.