Valtteri Bottas has confirmed he will again spend part of the F1 off-season in Adelaide.

The Finn has become a frequent visitor to the South Australian capital, the hometown of his partner, Tiffany Cromwell.

Bottas has spent last off-season cycling (in some instances competitively) in the City of Churches and was a feature at this year’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

He’s set to reprise that role next year when the event takes place on March 15-17, a week prior to the Australian Grand Prix.

Before touching down in the former host city of that event, the 10-time grand prix winner travelled to the United States.

“The plan is to go there before Christmas,” Bottas told Speedcafe of his Adelaide visit.

“Tiffany has one training camp actually in California early in December before that.”

Bottas and Cromwell have organised a cycling event to coincide with the Tour Down Under.

Termed RADL GRVL, the three-day event will also be a focus for the 34-year-old during his time Down Under.

“That’s like, mid-January, just during that time, so that’s an interesting one,” he said.

Bottas has suggested he’ll look to settle in Australia once his F1 career draws to a close, and that he’s open to a Supercars sojourn.

He’s also adopted much of the local culture, famously donning a mullet during the off-season a year ago.

“Lifestyle, culture, good wine, good cycling, just a good place to live and have some time off,” he said of what about Adelaide appeals to him.

“And, of course, the big thing is Tiffany’s family is there. It’s a chance to see them.

“There’s lots of things to do in South Australia, always find that time of the year is beautiful.

“It can be pretty hot, but at least it’s summer!”

Bottas will remain with Sauber for 2024; the team is set to drop the Alfa Romeo branding at the end of this year but will not yet adopt the Audi moniker.

It will be his third year with the team and the last of his current contract.

The 2023 campaign was difficult for the Hinwil squad, with two eighth-place finishes – courtesy of Bottas – the best the team could muster.