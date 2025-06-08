Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) was on pole for Race 3 with the most points accumulated in the first two races. He won the start as his front row partner David Sieders stalled his Mazda BT-50.

Aaron Borg grabbed second ahead of his Isuzu D-MAX teammate Marjoram with Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado) next ahead of Paul Morris (Paul Morris), Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux) and Sieders who managed to get going fairly quickly.

After the first lap, Marjoram displaced Borg just before side contact between Morris and Johnson saw the latter crash into the concrete wall.

After the safety car, Brewczynski kept the lead for a 0.9s victory while Sieders was able to charge back to third ahead of Borg, Morris, Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton), Jason Norris (Hilux), Michael Sherwell (Triton) and Woods.

From the outside of the front row for Race 4, Marjoram was the initial leader until Brewczynski relegated him at the end of the opening lap and just as the safety car boards emerged. Sherwell was bunkered at Turn 6 after contact with Adrian Cottrell (Colorado).

When the race went green again, Brewczynski saw off the challenge from Marjoram who then had to ward off Sieders to the end. Borg was next as Woods improved from eighth early to fifth ahead of Morris, Vernon and Norris.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Fourth in the reverse top eight third race, set up three-time title winner Heinrich to win the fourth race and Round 3 overall.

Josh Thomas was the pole sitter for the third race with Brandon Madden alongside. They were one and two at the end of Lap 1 as Caleb Paterson improved to third ahead of Diesel Thomas, Mason Harvey and Kody Garland.

Back in the pack, Joe Andriske appeared to be have contact from behind, came across the circuit over the crest of the hill and have contact with Troy Jones and the concrete wall. As a result of the contact, Jones speared across the track and rolled.

After the safety car, Harvey made a bold move to grab the lead, one he would hold to the end. Second was Paterson with Ryan Reynolds next ahead Heinrich, Garland, Madden and Josh Thomas.

From pole, Heinrich won the start of Race 4 and was never headed. He pulled away to a comprehensive 4.1s victory. The race for second was settled in Garland’s favour over Harvey and Paterson.

Then came Diesel Thomas and Scott O’Keefe who tussled and beat Scott Andriske. Thomas copped a 4.0s penalty which put him behind them and ahead of Josh Thomas, Andrew Corish and Cody Mckay. The next two were Madden and Maddon, both who recovered from off road skirmishes.

Historic Touring Cars

In the third of four races, Jamie Tilley (Ford Mustang) took the win before the last race, a reverse grid event, was red flagged after a Mini rolled at Turn 6.

Tilley was able to jump the pole sitting Clint Raynor Chev Camaro and led the first two laps before Raynor passed him. Raynor led until Tilley repassed him three laps later and the Camaro slowed, retiring shortly after.

Cono Onofaro was elevated to second, but at two thirds race distance, was also a retiree and would be joined on the sidelines by several others. Greg Barr (Holden Torana XU-1) picked up second ahead of Mark Cates (Mustang) who came from the back of the grid.

There was an early, albeit brief safety car in the fourth race when Mike Gallagher parked his Jaguar on the main straight grass. Matt Bowden (Cooper S) was the race leader and resumed there before passed by Blake Watson in his Mini.

Then Bowden came unstuck after Turn 5 and rolled through the sand trap on the outside of the entry to Turn 6. With the race red flagged, the result went back a lap and he was classified second in front of Laurie Lapsley (Jaguar), Will Cotton (Lotus Cortina) and Bill Schipper (Datsun 1600).

TA2 Kings of the West

Nathan Herne took the crown with victory in the fourth and final race. In his Dodge Challenger, Herne won the start over weekend rival Jarrod Hughes and beat the Ford Mustang driver by less than a second.

Brett Niall finished third ahead of fellow Chev Camaro diver Clint Raynor. They were never far apart throughout the race after they swapped places twice on the second lap. After he passed Jason Pryde (Camaro) on the first lap, Jackson Callo (Camaro) became embroiled in that dice for third for a couple of laps. But after he hit the back of Niall, ultimately had to park after Turn 6.

Pryde finished fifth, just in front of Graham Cheney (Camaro) and Mark Crutcher (Mustang) as Domain Ramsay (Camaro) gained the upper hand over Robbie Farr (Camaro). They finished clear of Ron Moller (Mustang) and Allan Letcher (Camaro).