A British lawyer, Woodward Hill oversaw F1’s legal compliance, brand protection, HR and administration functions.

She first joined the sport in 1996 after being appointed by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who once tipped her to succeed him as head of the sport.

At the time, she was one of three lawyers in the organisation, a number that swelled to over 15 under Liberty Media’s ownership.

Under Liberty Media, Woodward Hill was instrumental in several high-profile decisions and sat on the board of Delta Topco, the F1 holding company, alongside the likes of Stefano Domenicali and Greg Maffei.

She was also a director of SLEC, as was Liberty Media’s chief legal officer, Renee Wilm.

In her role with F1, Woodward Hill advised on the refusal to admit Andretti Global onto the grid and has been involved in developing the Concorde Agreement.

It was Woodward Hill who penned a letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem after he made comments suggesting F1 was overvalued.

Now, after 28 years, it has been decided that it is time for a new challenge.