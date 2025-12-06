Lando Norris topped second practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a 1m23.083s, narrowly edging championship rival Max Verstappen by 0.363s while Oscar Piastri could only manage 11th after sitting out the opening practive session this morning.
George Russell and Oliver Bearman completed the top four, while Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were fifth and sixth. Isack Hadjar edged Charles Leclerc by a thousandth for seventh, with Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz rounding out the top ten.
There was a brief on-track spat as Norris complained of Verstappen blocking him early, but no further action was taken. The top 16 drivers were separated by less than a second, highlighting the tight competition as this regulation era closes.
Cars return for qualifying at 2.30pm local time (9.30pm AEDT).
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.083
|27
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.363s
|30
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.379s
|28
|4
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|+0.418s
|27
|5
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.467s
|27
|6
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.487s
|27
|7
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.574s
|28
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.575s
|30
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.625s
|26
|10
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.667s
|28
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.680s
|28
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.749s
|28
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.789s
|30
|14
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.856s
|28
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+0.867s
|31
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|+0.875s
|26
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|+1.220s
|28
|18
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.391s
|31
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.688s
|27
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.880s
|29
Discussion about this post