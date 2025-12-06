Lando Norris topped second practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a 1m23.083s, narrowly edging championship rival Max Verstappen by 0.363s while Oscar Piastri could only manage 11th after sitting out the opening practive session this morning.

George Russell and Oliver Bearman completed the top four, while Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were fifth and sixth. Isack Hadjar edged Charles Leclerc by a thousandth for seventh, with Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz rounding out the top ten.

There was a brief on-track spat as Norris complained of Verstappen blocking him early, but no further action was taken. The top 16 drivers were separated by less than a second, highlighting the tight competition as this regulation era closes.

Cars return for qualifying at 2.30pm local time (9.30pm AEDT).