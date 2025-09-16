The task, titled “Need Crazy and Creative Ideas for F1 Helmet,” offers a $1000 prize for the winning concept, which will be brought to life and worn trackside at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix in December.

Drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson will personally review submissions and select the final design.

“The pit crew has been crushing it, and we want to find someone who can design a special edition helmet for them,” the drivers said.

“Something wild, unforgettable, and creative as a thank you gift they’ll never forget.

“They’re the heartbeat of everything we do, so we want to create something as legendary as they are.”

Airtasker CEO Tim Fung said the initiative shows how the platform can connect everyday Australians with world-class opportunities.

“It’s not every day that everyday people get the chance to leave their mark on the world of F1,” Fung said.

“Motorsport is driven by passion and precision – just like the Airtasker community – so whether you’re a designer, a racing fan, or just someone with a wild idea, this is your moment.”

Founded in Australia, Airtasker is a platform that connects people needing tasks done with local workers.

The company became a team partner for Racing Bulls earlier this year, with the helmet brief marking the first chance for its community to contribute directly to the team on track since the partnership was announced at the Australian Grand Prix in March.