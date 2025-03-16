Antonelli crossed the line fourth but picked up a five-second post-race penalty for an unsafe release at his final stop.

That dropped the young Italian to fifth behind Alex Albon.

It was a penalty that left the team bemused, with team boss Toto Wolff questioning the decision post-race.

“I don’t want to criticise anyone or anything,” he said, before the right of review outcome was known.

“We’ve looked at the incident, it doesn’t seem, as if we’ve followed the rulebook, that it was an unsafe release, but maybe just someone had fun doing that.”

Following the race, Mercedes exercised its Right of Review for the incident.

That process required the team to first present significant and new evidence that was previously unavailable to the stewards, Mercedes satisfying that with video footage from the roll hoop of Antonelli’s car.

“Having examined the new video, plus additional video previously not available to the Stewards and taken from the helicopter, the Stewards decide to reverse the previous Decision,” the stewards summary noted.

“As a result the penalty on Car 12 in Document number 43 is removed and no further action is required.

“It is clear that Car 12 did not cross into the fast lane until a significant distance down the pit lane and only after the driver checked his mirror to confirm clearance with Car 27.

“The roll hoop camera shows that he had sufficient room to safely pass the McLaren pits without risk to the McLaren mechanics.”

With the five-second penalty revoked, Antonelli has regained fourth place in the final classification with Albon dropping to fifth.

