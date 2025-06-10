In front of more than 80,000 fans, the Williams driver showcased his FW45 on the track which is set to host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026.

Sainz, who was announced as the circuit’s ambassador in April, said driving an F1 car through his home city was an unforgettable experience.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be back in Madrid, driving the FW45 around the streets I grew up in,” he said.

“I’ll never forget driving this car in front of a crowd of 80,000 people from all over the world.

“It’s been a super emotional day, but it’s just a taste of what will be coming in 2026.

“Next year will be huge for Madrid as it becomes part of F1 and I can’t wait!”

The new 5.4km street circuit will feature 22 corners, with the race scheduled to run over 57 laps.

At the circuit’s official reveal in April, organisers promised a layout blending “speed and precision,” featuring a mix of public roads and purpose-built sections, including a dramatic 30-degree banked corner dubbed “La Monumental.”

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will mark the first time since 1981 that the Spanish capital has hosted a Formula 1 race.

The last F1 race in Madrid was held at the Jarama circuit, 20km north of the city, and was won by Gilles Villeneuve in what proved the Canadian legend’s final grand prix victory.