Mayer, the son of McLaren co-founder Teddy Mayer, confirmed his intention to run during a press conference near Silverstone on Friday, ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“I believe I am the right person, at the right time, in the right place,” he said. “What I see is a failure in leadership right now. Instead of reform, we’ve seen performance.

“Behind the stagecraft, we’ve been left with the illusion of progress; and the illusion of leadership, while the most senior team he appointed has departed.”

The 59-year-old American brings decades of motorsport governance experience to his campaign.

In addition to serving as a Formula 1 steward for 15 years, Mayer has held senior roles in several international series, including the American Le Mans Series and Champ Car.

If elected, he would become the first American to serve as FIA President.

His candidacy follows his abrupt dismissal as an F1 steward last November — a decision he claims was delivered via text message by an assistant to Ben Sulayem.

At the time, Mayer was also serving as the FIA’s alternate delegate for US-based Grands Prix and had led a right of review into the €500,000 (approx. $899,000 AUD) fine issued to the Circuit of the Americas after a fan track invasion at the end of the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

Mayer believes that political backlash from the incident led to his removal — a claim the FIA disputes. He denied, however, that his campaign was motivated by personal retaliation.

“It really isn’t,” he said. “His asking me to step down as a Formula 1 steward presented me with an opportunity to reflect on the values of the FIA. What do we want the organisation to be?

“This time has brought into focus my view that we really need to have a professional organisation, one that values our volunteers and Member Clubs, is looking for growth – particularly for the under-served countries.

“I’ve always been passionate about the FIA, and what happened last year increased that passion rather than diminished it.”

Mayer said he has already received support from Motorsport UK, the governing body for British motorsport, and has informed Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali of his campaign.

“The job now is to go out and explain to lots of small clubs around the world … why we can do a better job,” Mayer said. “Explaining how we can bring value and restructure the FIA to do a better job.”

Since taking office in 2021, Ben Sulayem has overseen a number of key developments, including the introduction of a cost cap in Formula 1, a shift toward sustainable fuels across various series, and internal structural reforms.

However, his presidency has also faced criticism, with allegations of mismanagement, governance concerns, and a frequently strained relationship with Formula One Management (FOM).

Ben Sulayem confirmed in May that he would seek a second four-year term. Until now, no challengers had publicly declared their candidacy.

The FIA presidential election will take place on December 12, 2025, in Uzbekistan, with delegates from 245 member organisations across 149 countries eligible to vote.