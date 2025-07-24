After an epic race at Silverstone, Formula 1 now heads to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the 70th running of the Belgian Grand Prix — one of the sport’s most iconic and challenging races, and the longest track on the calendar.

First held in 1950 and returning to the same historic layout used today since 1985, Spa is famous for its sweeping corners, massive elevation changes, and unpredictable weather, often delivering some of the most dramatic moments of the season.

McLaren remains the team to beat heading into the weekend, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continuing their two-horse race for the world championship. Norris has won the last two races and will be looking to carry that momentum into Spa, while Piastri will be hungry for redemption after the penalty cost him a win at Silverstone.

All eyes will also be on Red Bull Racing, as the team prepares for its first race since Christian Horner’s sudden sacking. With the team now under the leadership of Laurent Mekies, there’s plenty of intrigue over how Max Verstappen — a three-time winner at Spa — responds at what is effectively his home race, given the Dutchman was actually born in Belgium.

This weekend also marks the return of the sprint format for the first time since Miami, meaning there’s more racing action on offer, with qualifying and a sprint race on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.

With its high-speed layout, changing conditions, and rich history, Spa is always a fan favourite, and this year’s Belgian Grand Prix is shaping up to be another must-watch weekend of Formula 1.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps takes place on July 25-27 (AEST).

What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEST on Sunday, July 27. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Weather is always a factor in Belgium, with early weather reports predicting that to be the case once again this year. There is a possibility of rain across the entire weekend, with the highest chances being on Friday and Saturday.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix in Australia

The Belgian Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Belgian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Belgian Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, July 25

Practice 1: 8:00pm-9:58pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, July 26

Sprint Qualifying: 12:26am-1:20am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint Race: 7:55pm-9:30pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 11:55pm-1:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, July 27

Build-up: 9:30pm-10:55pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix. Sky Sport 2 will air action on Friday & Sunday, with Sky Sport 4 showing the action on Saturday.

Can I live stream the Belgian Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Belgian Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZST)

Friday, July 25

Practice 1: 8:00pm-10:00pm NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, July 26

Sprint Qualifying: 2:00am-4:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint Race: 9:00pm-11:20pm NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, July 27

Qualifying: 1:00am-4:00am NZST

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, July 28

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZST

Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 25 July Duration Local AEST ACST AWST NZ FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 45 minutes 8:45 16:45 16:15 14:45 18:45 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 45 minutes 10:00 18:00 17:30 16:00 20:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 12:30 20:30 20:00 18:30 22:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:00 22:00 21:30 20:00 0:00 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:55 22:55 22:25 20:55 0:55 Formula 1 Sprint Qualifying 44 minutes 16:30 0:30 0:00 22:30 2:30 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 45 minutes 18:00 2:00 1:30 0:00 4:00 Saturday, 26 July FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (12 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 40 minutes 9:15 17:15 16:45 15:15 19:15 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 30 minutes 10:25 18:25 17:55 16:25 20:25 Formula 1 Sprint Race (15 laps or 60 minutes) 60 minutes 12:00 20:00 19:30 18:00 22:00 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 13:45 21:45 21:15 19:45 23:45 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 16:00 0:00 23:30 22:00 2:00 Sunday, 27 July FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (15 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 45 minutes 8:30 16:30 16:00 14:30 18:30 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (25 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 60 minutes 10:00 18:00 17:30 16:00 20:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 11:45 19:45 19:15 17:45 21:45 Formula 1 Grand Prix (44 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 15:00 23:00 22:30 21:00 1:00

