Horner and four-time world champion Max Verstappen were booed when they were presented to the live audience at the F1 75 launch event in London last week

The response came in stark contrast to the adulation received by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and the McLaren team.

The F1 75 event marked the first time in the sport’s history that teams had combined for an all-in season launch.

Featured Videos

Each was given seven minutes in front of a live crowd to showcase their new colour schemes and individual personalities.

While early plans were for Red Bull to use its time to celebrate Verstappen’s fourth world title, it instead became a nod to car culture.

Following a video and the presentation of the car, which saw Verstappen and Liam Lawson appear alongside it on stage, Horner was booed as he moved to address the crowd.

“It was a big event,” the Red Bull team boss began.

“Obviously all the teams put a lot of effort into it, which was good and interesting to see.

“Of course, launching your car is a bit like launching your away strip in a home fan’s stadium; fans will always back the teams and drivers that they want to, and I guess we’ve been the protagonist over the years.”

While understanding the reaction from the British crowd, Horner was critical of its response to Verstappen, who he felt was unfairly treated.

The Dutchman was also reportedly left displeased by the reaction, with his father suggesting he may simply opt to boycott future events.

“The only disappointment I had with it was the reception to Max as a four-time world champion,” Horner explained.

“That was disappointing, but passion in sport is always going to be there.

“If the launches had been in Holland, no doubt the reception have been somewhat different.”

In the days after the event, the FIA issued a statement denouncing the behaviour of the crowd.

That comes just weeks after the governing body released the findings of a survey into online abuse across an array of sports.

“Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans,” an FIA spokesperson said in a statement issued to Speedcafe.

“But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect.

“As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

“Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.”

It’s a position acknowledged by Horner, who had no input or prior knowledge of the statement.