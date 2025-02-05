Even before the 2025 season begins, the two teams have been working with Pirelli on the development of next year’s tyres.

Significant regulation changes for F1 2026 will see moveable aerodynamic elements and an increased reliance on hybrid power.

In concert with that Pirelli will introduce narrower tyres with 25mm trimmed off the front wheel width.

On Tuesday, both Ferrari and McLaren were on track for the Italian company, working with the official supplier at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both logged laps for the Scuderia aboard a 2024-spec SF-24, modified to replicate anticipated grip characteristics of 2026 F1 machinery.

Hamilton completed 87 laps with a best time of 1:15.930s, marginally faster than his new teammate Leclerc who clocked a best of 1:16.060s.

The lion’s share of the 332 laps completed were chalked up by Norris, who drove a 2023-spec McLaren MCL60 – also modified to replicate anticipated 2026 grip levels. The Brit managed a best of 1:15.215s in his 139 laps.

Over the course of the day, three different rubber compounds, ranging from C1 to C3, were tested, with various constructions.

Testing in Spain will continue on Wednesday with Oscar Piastri set to replace Norris for McLaren.