Charles Leclerc topped the first F1 session of the weekend despite an early clash with Lance Stroll.
The contact at the hairpin left Leclerc with a broken front wing and Stroll with enough rear damage to rule him out for the remainder of the session.
Leclerc got going again and ended up fastest ahead of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri.
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|LAPS
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:11.964
|33
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:12.127
|30
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:12.290
|32
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:12.314
|33
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:12.342
|28
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:12.482
|33
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams Mercedes
|1:12.534
|36
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:12.669
|29
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:12.690
|30
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:12.727
|28
|11
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:12.765
|34
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:12.979
|30
|13
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|1:13.187
|35
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:13.232
|32
|15
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Ferrari
|1:13.329
|34
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas Ferrari
|1:13.394
|31
|17
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|1:13.429
|37
|18
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:13.470
|29
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine Renault
|1:13.820
|32
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:15.635
|4
