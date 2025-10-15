The 30-year-old Canadian broke a two-year social media silence to share the news, confirming he has officially graduated after stepping away from racing to focus on his studies.

“It’s been a while since I last posted,” Latifi wrote to his followers.

“I wanted to take some time away to fully focus on my MBA at London Business School and really enjoy the experience free of distractions.

“I’m happy to share that I graduated a few months ago!”

“Having not done an undergrad degree, I had no idea what to expect, and will admit I was a little nervous at first.

“But, I quickly discovered how warm and welcoming the LBS community is and built friendships I know will last a lifetime.

“These past two years have been among the most rewarding of my life, filled with learning, growth, new experiences, and memories I will carry with me forever.

“Excited for what is ahead. More to come soon.”

Latifi’s post marks his first public statement since announcing in 2023 that he would be pursuing an MBA after retiring from motorsport.

He said at the time that the program was part of his plan to “prepare for life after racing.”

The Toronto-born driver last competed in F1 in 2022, concluding a three-season stint with Williams that began in 2020 alongside George Russell. He later partnered Alex Albon in what proved to be his final year in the sport.

Over 61 grands prix, Latifi recorded three points finishes, with a best result of seventh at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

That same season, he was inadvertently at the centre of one of F1’s most controversial moments — a late-race crash at the Abu Dhabi finale that triggered a safety car and set up Max Verstappen’s dramatic, and disputed, title-clinching pass on Lewis Hamilton.

After his F1 exit, Latifi stepped away from competition entirely, focusing on academics and his next chapter beyond the cockpit.

His decision reflected a notable change of pace from a career that began in karting and progressed through the junior ranks to Formula 2, where he was runner-up to Nyck de Vries in 2019 before earning his F1 debut.