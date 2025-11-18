The 24-year-old was recognised at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame ceremony in Melbourne for a campaign that has so far delivered seven grand prix victories and placed him firmly in contention to become Australia’s first Formula 1 world champion since 1980.

The Don Award, named after legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman, was introduced in 1998 and honours the athlete who has “most inspired the nation” over the past year. Past recipients include Cathy Freeman, Ian Thorpe and Shane Warne.

Piastri could not attend the ceremony as he prepares for this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, leaving his parents Chris and Nicole to accept the award on his behalf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sport Australia Hall of Fame (@sportaushof)

It was an emotional moment for a family that uprooted their lives when Piastri moved overseas as a teenager to pursue a motorsport career. Chris said the decision was difficult, but ultimately the right one.

“I don’t think [his] mum was too keen on the idea. I wasn’t too keen either, but he did it … it’s a massive credit to him,” he said.

“He’s going to fight there to the end [in the championship].”

He added that his son’s grounded nature continues to define him.

“The way he carries himself, his humble nature, he’ll never change, even if he wins five world championships.”

Nicole admitted that despite her son’s achievements, watching Formula 1 remains nerve-wracking.

“It’s fair to say Formula 1 is not a mother’s sport,” she said.

“I’d much prefer Oscar to be a pro golfer or tennis player. But it was apparent from a very young age that car racing was his passion, so I support it.

“My heart rate is dangerously high every race, particularly at the start.”

She joked that she couldn’t ask for more from him, “except maybe for your son to ring you a bit more often”.

In a video message, Piastri said receiving an award named after Sir Donald Bradman was a deeply meaningful honour.

“Winning an award in the name of Sir Donald Bradman is a massive privilege,” he said.

“Everyone in Australia knows exactly what he represented and the legacy he has in Australian sport, so it’s not lost on me how major this award is.”

Bruce McAvaney, chair of the Selection Committee, described Piastri’s season as one of Australia’s defining sporting stories of 2025, praising his rapid ascent to the front of Formula 1.

“His rise across the past 12 months to become one of the most formidable and exciting drivers in F1 is nothing short of outstanding,” he said, noting that Piastri’s maturity and composure have resonated strongly with fans.

Piastri trails McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 24 points heading into Las Vegas, where he will debut a special helmet inspired by the RC car with which he won the Australian national title in 2010.

Revealing the design on social media, Piastri said the design marks 15 years since that victory, with the livery replicating the colours that first carried him to a national championship as a young racer.