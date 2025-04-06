Max Verstappen scorched to a surprise pole in qualifying after McLaren looked set to secure a third top spot of the season.

Further back, a three-place grid penalty for Carlos Sainz has dropped him from 12th in Qualifying to 15th on the grid after he was deemed to have impeded Lewis Hamilton.

That promotes Liam Lawson to 13th upon his return to Racing Bulls.

The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix begins at 15:00 AEST.