Two separate incidents occurred at an F1 display during the Friday of last weekend’s British GP, which led to local police involvement.

The most prominent involved British YouTuber known as ‘Angryginge’, who along with fellow social media personalities ‘Chazza’ and ‘SamHam’ were reportedly arrested and detained for 15 hours by Northamptonshire Police.

The matter involving the three men was allegations of damage to a 2019 Racing Point that was on display after ‘Chazza’ tried to sit in the car.

“Silverstone security accused us of criminal damage of €30,000,” said ‘Angryginge’ in a since-published video.

“Now, we were streaming the whole thing and we know full well we didn’t damage nothing.

“We got arrested at 21:42 yesterday. We’ve been [detained] ever since, 15 hours of the same four walls, not knowing what’s going on.”

The trio were released without any charges.

Northamptonshire Police also appealed for information regarding the theft of a steering wheel from another F1 car. According to a report by The Race, the car was a 1990 Leyton House CG901.

“Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the theft of a steering wheel from a classic Formula 1 car,” read a police statement.

“The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday, July 4, when the steering wheel was removed from a vehicle that was on display at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone in South Northamptonshire.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”