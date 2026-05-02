Zanardi passed away on Saturday, with his family confirming his death in a statement released on social media, bringing an end to one of motorsport’s most extraordinary careers.

The Italian began his career in karting before progressing through the junior formula ranks, including Formula 3000, earning a Formula 1 opportunity in the early 1990s.

He raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus, finishing only in the points once and never able to secure a long-term position in the sport.

His breakthrough came after moving to the United States, where he joined the CART Championship with Chip Ganassi Racing in 1996.

Zanardi quickly became a dominant force, winning consecutive CART titles in 1997 and 1998 and earning a reputation for aggressive racecraft and decisive overtaking.

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He returned to Formula 1 in 1999 with Williams on a three-year deal, but was dropped after a difficult season that yielded no points, before rejoining CART in 2001 with Mo Nunn Racing.

However, that season Zanardi suffered a life-changing accident at the Lausitzring, where a collision left him with catastrophic injuries, including the loss of both legs. He was initially in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries following the crash.

After a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation period, Zanardi returned to racing, competing in the European Touring Car Championship and the Italian Superturismo Championship, where he was crowned champion in 2005. He also raced across DTM and GT categories in the years that followed.

He later became a dominant force in handcycling, winning multiple Paralympic gold medals, including at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

Zanardi also competed in marathons and world championship events, establishing himself as a leading figure in Paralympic sport and a prominent advocate for disability inclusion.

In a statement released by his family, they said: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly on the evening of yesterday, May 1,”

“Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. The family sincerely thanks everyone who has shown support in these hours and asks for respect for their grief and privacy at this time of mourning. Information regarding the funeral will be shared at a later date.”

Zanardi returned to the public eye following a further serious accident in 2020 during a handbike event, after which he spent more than 18 months in recovery for serious head injuries.

His death marks the end of a career that spanned Formula 1, American open-wheel success and Paralympic dominance, leaving a lasting legacy across global motorsport and adaptive sport.