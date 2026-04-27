The Scot will take charge of race weekend operations from Miami, filling a key gap in the team’s leadership following the early-season departure of former team boss Jonathan Wheatley.

McNish, who has been embedded within Audi’s F1 project since its inception, will oversee sporting operations, engineering coordination, strategy and driver management at the circuit, reporting to CEO and team principal Mattia Binotto, who is expected to remain primarily factory-based.

“Allan brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, technical understanding and leadership to this role,” Binotto said.

“He has been a central part of the motorsport structure of Audi for many years and, in his roles within Audi Revolut F1 Team since its start, has played a key role in shaping our preparation for Formula 1, not least with his work around technical partnerships.

“This appointment strengthens our trackside leadership at a crucial stage of our project. Allan’s ability to connect all performance-related areas – from sporting operations to driver development – will be fundamental as we continue to build our team.”

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The move formalises a position Audi had been expected to fill since Binotto indicated earlier in the year he would not attend every race weekend, instead prioritising the transformation of the organisation at its Hinwil base.

A three-time Le Mans winner and former World Endurance Champion and Toyota F1 driver, McNish brings extensive experience within Audi’s motorsport ranks, having previously led its Formula E program and most recently its driver development pathway.

“It is a privilege to take on the role of racing director for Audi Revolut F1 Team: this is a marque that means a lot to me and it is an honour to be able to represent Audi and our partners on the most prestigious stage in motorsports,” McNish said.

“This is an exciting challenge at a pivotal moment in the history of Audi and Formula 1, and I am looking forward to contributing even more directly to our trackside performance.

“The project we are building is ambitious, and my focus will be on ensuring that all aspects of our race operations are delivering at their most competitive level and continuously improving.

“Together with our driver development program, to which I remain fully committed, my focus will be on implementing the building blocks for our success, under the direction of Mattia and the Board of Directors.”

Audi currently sit eighth in the constructors’ championship with two points.