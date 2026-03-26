Verstappen’s test was reportedly part of a Red Bull promotion, with the two-door Nissan dressed in the energy drink brand’s colours.

According to reports, the Dutch driver shared the car with Kondo Racing’s Atsushi Miyake.

It’s the first time a Super GT car has donned Red Bull’s colours since 2022. That year, the brand backed Team Mugen’s Honda NSX-GT driven by Ukyo Sasahara and Toshiki Oyu.

The Fuji outing marked the second time that Verstappen has gotten behind the wheel of a Super GT car. His first was in 2022 with Honda in an NSX-GT at Motegi during the Honda Thanks Day.

The latest adventure outside of Formula 1 comes just days after racing in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie with his own Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.

Advertisements

Verstappen won the race with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, only to be disqualified for breaching the maximum tyre allotment.

Supercheap Auto 2026 wildcard livery reveal, 9am this Saturday at Team 18’s workshop. Click here for details.

The hitout comes ahead of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on March 27-29.