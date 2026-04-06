Those overlooked journeys are explored in a new book by former Autosport journalist James Newbold, Formula 3000: Where Legends Are Made, a detailed chronicle of the category’s 20-year history from 1985 to 2004.

The book draws on interviews with more than 100 figures from the era, including 15 of the 20 F3000 champions, and provides a year-by-year account of the championship supported by extensive colour photography.

Newbold said the idea stemmed from a belief that many of Formula 3000’s most compelling stories have faded from public memory.

“A lot of the stories and cool things that have happened have just sort of slipped out of the public consciousness,” he told Speedcafe.

“I think they’re there if you really dig hard in period reportage, but it’s just not that well known today.”

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The book outlines how the series operated as the final rung below Formula 1, a professional proving ground that exposed drivers to chassis and engine development, team dynamics and intense racecraft — without the full pressure of the top category.

Newbold believed that drivers are often judged solely on their ultimate achievements, rather than the paths they took to get there, and hoped to explore how important F3000 was in creating those paths.

“We remember drivers for what they achieve when they hit the pinnacle of what they’re going to do,” he explained.

“But I think a lot of the time we lose sight of what drivers do on the way there.

“I thought a lot of these interesting names that have gone on to bigger and better things have a lot in common, and that’s through Formula 3000.

“The opportunity to put a stamp on something and really tackle a project comprehensively and it not be a rehash of something that someone else has done lots of times already.

“I think that was reflected in the responses I got when I was approaching people to interview them.

“They were quite enthusiastic to be talking about a period that they don’t often get asked about.

“So it was mutually enjoyable for me putting it together and for people re-living those times that they’d forgotten about.”

Several Australian drivers cut their teeth in the category, including Webber, who finished third in the series in 2000 and runner-up in 2001.

Newbold explained that for Webber, the trajectory was far from linear.

After a two-year break from single-seaters, he entered Formula 3000 in 2000 with Super Nova Racing and immediately made an impression.

“I don’t think anyone really expected that come 2000, Webber would come out the traps,” he said.

“First time back in a single-seater in two years, third in the dry in Imola. Wins second race out in the wet at Silverstone.

“So, you know, drivers could have slightly unconventional trajectories and it worked out. In some circumstances it didn’t, but it was all part of the intrigue.”

Webber’s 2001 campaign again underlined his ability, even if the championship ultimately eluded him.

“When you look at the final points of 2001 it looks like it’s a Justin Wilson steamroller, but that picture is kind of misleading,” Newbold explained.

“At roughly the halfway point… after he won Magny-Cours in 2001, he’s bang on Wilson and pretty close, and it looks like he’s going to be going the distance in the title battle, and it doesn’t quite pan out that way.”

Newbold said Webber himself later acknowledged that juggling F1 testing alongside Formula 3000 took its toll.

“In his autobiography, he basically admits that he was over-driving a lot of the time, because he was flitting backwards and forwards between the F1 tests he was doing,” he said.

“It was difficult doing that continual chopping and changing.”

Skaife’s Formula 3000 stint was similarly brief but revealing.

He joined 3001 International late in 1992 after the team had been forced to release Allan McNish due to financial pressures.

“He had two races at the end of the year,” Newbold said.

“Mike Earle reckons that if Skaife had come back for another year, he would have been really good, but it was just a very brief window for him to do that.”

Lowndes and Ryan Briscoe also featured among the Australians who tried their hand in the category before forging successful careers elsewhere, reinforcing Formula 3000’s role beyond simply producing F1 drivers.

“There’s loads of drivers that had really solid, respectable careers that, yes, in an ideal world it would have led them to Formula 1, but for one reason or another, it didn’t,” Newbold said.

Beyond the drivers, the book explores Formula 3000’s importance in developing engineers, mechanics and team bosses.

“It was at all levels. It was team bosses, you know, Jordan Grand Prix would not have had the success it had in Formula 1 without first proving itself in 3000,” Newbold explained.

“Today we have the Red Bull team which started out in Formula 1, before that they were Stewart Grand Prix and before that had been in Formula 3000 as Paul Stewart Racing.

“So you’ve got two teams as well that owe their origins to Formula 3000.”

The championship’s unique character was also shaped by its eclectic calendar, which included both classic circuits and more unconventional venues, as well as some diehard fans.

“People who went to the races and were in the paddock loved it, but they could be racing in front of five men and a dog,” Newbold said.

“And they went to some very curious places like Albacete, basically an oversized go-kart track in Spain, which was not suitable for a premier motor racing championship.”

Newbold added that he believed the combination of obscurity and influence made the history of Formula 3000 a story worth telling in full.

“It is an interesting championship that I think a lot of people didn’t really appreciate or know too much about,” he explained.

Published by Evro Publishing, Formula 3000: Where Legends Are Made is available now.