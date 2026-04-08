A virtual meeting on Thursday will bring together FIA officials, team technical directors and engine manufacturers, marking the first step in evaluating early-season data and identifying areas for improvement.

The session, led by FIA single-seater chief Nikolas Tombazis, is expected to focus on short-term adjustments that could be introduced as early as the Miami Grand Prix next month, although no final decisions are anticipated at this stage.

Instead, the meeting is designed to assess feedback gathered from pre-season testing and the first three rounds, with a clearer picture now available after running at multiple circuits.

Any firm outcomes will come later in April when team principals meet alongside FIA representatives and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to vote on proposed changes.

That follow-up meeting on April 20 is set to carry greater weight, with more substantial revisions to the rules under consideration before final approval is sought from the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

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Among the central topics expected to be discussed this week is safety following Oliver Bearman’s high-speed crash in Japan, which highlighted the risks associated with large speed differentials between cars deploying energy and those harvesting.

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Grand Prix Drivers Association director Carlos Sainz was a vocal critic of the situation after the Japanese Grand Prix, urging the FIA and F1 to take action following the accident, which was measured at 50G, with Bearman’s Haas experiencing a 50km/h speed differential to the Alpine of Franco Colapinto on approach to the Spoon corner.

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“When you listen only to the teams, they think the racing is okay because maybe they’re having fun watching it on the TV,” Sainz said after the race in Japan.

“But from a driver’s standpoint, when you are racing each other, and you realise that there can be 50km/h speed delta, that’s actually not racing.

“There’s no category, I think, in the world where you have these kinds of closing speeds, because that’s when big accidents can happen, because it catches you by surprise.

“I really hope they listen to us and they focus on the feedback we’ve given them, rather than only listening to the teams.

“And they come up with a plan for Miami that improves the situation, and a plan also for the medium-term future of these regulations.

“Keep improving it, even if you cannot improve everything for Miami, do another good step in Miami, and then a big step for next year.”

Bearman’s Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, however, urged caution in how the situation should be handled, stressing the importance of a measured approach despite the urgency of the issue.

“We shouldn’t be using safety as an excuse, but at the same time, safety should be obviously paramount,” he said in Japan.

“But you’ve just got to be very careful looking at creating enough of a data set.

“We’ve done three events. We had one incident, and then I don’t know what the solution is just yet, but we just have to be calm, and discuss it all together as the F1 community, which I’m happy actually we’re doing it – every time we have meeting with all the TPs, with FIA and F1 nobody is really pushing for sporting advantage.

“So as an F1 community I think we are discussing in the right manner.”

Alongside safety, improving the nature of qualifying is also expected to feature prominently in discussions, with concerns that excessive energy management has detracted from flat-out performance.

There is also broader momentum within the paddock for change, with stakeholders increasingly open to refining the regulations following a clearer understanding of their impact across a range of circuits.

While some adjustments could be fast-tracked for Miami, the wider expectation is that this week’s meeting will lay the groundwork for more substantial decisions later in the month, as Formula 1 looks to fine-tune its new era.