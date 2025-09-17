China’s Shanghai International Circuit will host the first Sprint race, followed by Miami, with both tracks staging a Sprint weekend for the third consecutive year.

Silverstone will feature for the first time since the format’s debut in 2021, while Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore will all host their first ever Sprint weekends.

The announcement means Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore join Britain, China and Miami as Sprint hosts, matching the leaked calendar that circulated on the Dutch Grand Prix’s social media accounts in July.

Notably, Brazil will not appear on the Sprint schedule for the first time since the format’s introduction, while Qatar and the United States drop off for the first time since 2022.

Belgium, which returned as a Sprint venue in 2025 after previously hosting in 2023, also misses out.

The 2026 season, which will also introduce a new era of regulations for the sport, marks the sixth year of the Sprint format.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who recently advocated for a potential increase in Sprint races in the future, said the format continued to grow in popularity.

“The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021,” he said.

“With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters – driving increased attendance and viewership.

“The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added that the addition of new venues hosting Sprint weekends would be a benefit for F1 fans.

“The Sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula One World Championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world,” he said.

“As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I’m pleased to see the Sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport.

“The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike.

“We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the Sprint format enhances the championship.”

Since its debut in 2021, a total of 11 circuits have hosted Sprint weekends.

Silverstone staged the inaugural Sprint — then known as ‘Sprint Qualifying’ — where Max Verstappen claimed victory and pole position while earning just three points, five fewer than a Sprint win pays in 2025.

The format now offers competitive action across all three days of a race weekend, with Sprint qualifying on Friday following FP1, the Sprint and grand prix qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix itself on Sunday.

F1 noted the growing popularity of the format, citing rising attendance and TV figures, with TV audiences for Sprint weekends in 2024 averaging 10 percent higher than non-Sprint events.

According to figures released by F1, Lewis Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari win in the Shanghai Sprint drew an 84 percent live TV audience increase across F1’s top 15 markets compared to last year, while Lando Norris’s Miami Sprint victory attracted 26.6 million viewers, an 18 percent rise year-on-year.

Max Verstappen’s Belgian Sprint win in 2025 saw further gains in heritage and growth markets, including Germany (+40%), France (+42%), China (+182%), and Argentina (+9%).

The next Sprint weekend will take place next month at the United States Grand Prix.