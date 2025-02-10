Kovalainen is the latest driver to be confirmed for what will be the first ROC in the southern hemisphere at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on March 7-8.

He will join current F1 reserve driver Valtteri Bottas in what could prove to be a formidable Finnish squad.

Kovalainen is best known for his time in F1 which included winning the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix while driving for McLaren.

However he is also ROC royalty, an individual victory in France in 2004 – against the likes of Michael Schumacher and Sebastien Loeb – helping him on his way to F1.

Two years later he and rallying superstar Marcus Gronholm combined to win the ROC Nations Cup, again in Paris.

This latest ROC appearance will carry its own significance, given he underwent open heart surgery last March.

“The 2004 Race Of Champions at Stade de France was my big breakthrough on to the international motorsport scene,” said Kovalainen.

“I was a young boy with big dreams in motorsport and suddenly I was racing against Michael Schumacher and Sebastien Loeb and somehow managed to beat them both!

“I got a lot of recognition for that feat and it accelerated my development as a driver and eventually led to a race seat in Formula 1.

“Since my F1 days I’ve raced and rallied in Japan, Super GT champion and Japanese Rally double champion.

“Last year I only did half a season as I was diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm and had to undergo an open heart surgery in March.

“The operation went well and I’ve recovered and now back to full fitness.

“And most importantly, looking forward to joining ROC 20 years after my first victory at Stade de France.”

ROC boss Fredrik Johnsson welcomed the return of a driver that already has his name in the event’s history book.

“Heikki’s win at the first Race Of Champions in Stade de France, where he beat David Coulthard, Jean Alesi, Michael Schumacher and Sebastien Loeb on his way to take the ‘Champion of Champions’ title, is one of the most surprising and memorable moments in ROC History,” said Johnsson.

“Obviously he faced some tough medical issues last year, but with typical Finnish ‘Sisu’ fighting spirit he has fought back and we are thrilled to have Heikki back with us for ROC Sydney.”

“Heikki and Valtteri will look to take Finland’s first ROC Nations Cup title since the ‘Flying Finns’ last won the event with Heikki and Marcus Gronholm in 2006.”

Bottas, meanwhile, said he had Kovalainen on his shortlist of teammates.

“I made a shortlist of the fastest Finnish drivers I could think of and Heikki was right up there on that list,” he said.

“It is great to see him fully recovered and I am very happy that he has been confirmed as my teammate for ROC Sydney.

“I hope we have a good chance to win it all for Finland again for the first time in almost 20 years.”

Tickets for Sydney ROC are on sale now.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers (more to be announced)

Jamie Whincup (Australia)

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Mick Schumacher (Germany)

Sebastien Loeb (France)

Hayden Paddon (New Zealand)

Travis Pastrana (United States)

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

Will Brown (Australia)

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Petter Solberg (Norway)

Oliver Solberg (Norway)

Toby Price (Australia)

Kurt Busch (United States)

Louis Sharp (New Zealand)