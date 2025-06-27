Innovation Race Car is new to the AASA-sanctioned Hi-Tec Oils Super Series this year. After a slow start number-wise, the new category is beginning to gather momentum.

The man behind the series is the IRC owner Danny Stutterd. Besides the IRC MGT and IRC GT, the series is also open to the earlier MARC I and II cars, plus Invitational sports car entries until the numbers grow.

Stutterd started his racing career in New Zealand, in tarmac rallies before he competed behind the wheel of a production Mini Cooper S JCW on this side of the Tasman.

He just wasn’t content there and also took on the popular Victorian Porsche 944 Challenge, and shared a BMW and a Seat Leon Supercopa at the Bathurst 12 Hours of 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Then the 12 Hour went to GT spec and Stutterd found himself in a Porsche 997 GT3 Cup Car. He raced in the Australian GT Championship, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and Carrera Cup as well as other sports car races. He had a couple of starts in a Lamborghini in the GT Championship and even some outings in the V8 Utes.

But it was sports cars that garnered his motor racing interest and was able to race a Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, an Audi R8 LMS and a BMW M6 GT3 and their later innovations.

As he continued through various racing categories, his dedication deepened. Besides the usual sprint races, he ventured into enduros, in 12 and 24-hour races around the world until the onset of COVID-19.

The path to IRC started when he saw the cars being manufactured by PACE Innovations. He marvelled at their craftsmanship and purchased the third car produced. Paul Ceprnich, the man behind PACE Innovations, approached him with the idea of working together to bring the now IRC GT to the market.

Ceprnich has had a long involvement in many motor racing categories around the world, including Formula 1, Supercars, GT3, and Carrera Cup which emphasises his commitment to excellence and innovation.

The collaboration marked the birth of Innovation Race Cars. It led to the creation of the winged 6.2-litre IRC GT, a car designed and built for both short and long distance races. It debuted at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2024 and showcased the endurance qualities despite the challenges faced.

While IRC is managed by Stutterd’s son Danny, it also has a presence in New Zealand, managed by long-time friend Richard Scoular. There has been a left-hand drive version sold and raced in the United States. One of the latest purchases by Darren Currie who plans to campaign it in the 24 Hour Creventic series.

Danny Stutterd started this season with a second in part one of the action-packed season opener before he let Curry have the car for part two the next day. Stutterd won the second round and now sits fourth in the points.

While he continues to race regularly in Australia, Stutterd plans to expand his racing pursuits Internationally.