He also won his second race at Queensland Raceway before a sixth place in the longer Jim Richards Enduro race. In the meantime, Pro driver Jake Santalucia won the third round and leads the series with his victory in the third race.

Fastest qualifier Farrell won the first race ahead of Santalucia who started fifth. He quickly grabble third and then slipped past New Zealander Will Exton who finished clear of Ryan Casha, James Lodge and NZ’s Tom Bewley.

Farrell led throughout Race 2 and Santalucia was second again while Exton was ahead of Casha, Lodge, Hunter Robb and championship leader Lochie Bloxsom.

Santalucia was the best away in the enduro to lead Exton and Casha as Farrell dropped to fifth. Later Exton challenged Santalucia at Turn 6 but overshot and hit the outside wall.

The move took the pressure off Santalucia as Casha warded off Bewley for second. Tyler Greenbury finished fourth from Bloxsom and Farrell. Lodge finished 12th after an earlier Turn 3 spin and Robb was out midway through when his car stopped.

First Focus Radical Cup Australia

Arise Racing’s Cooper Cutts won Round 3 and took a substantial points lead despite dramas over the weekend.

In the first of three races, he lost out to arch rival GWR’s Peter Paddon at the start. On the final lap, he attempted to pass Paddon but had had a semi lose which dropped him to fourth behind Bryce Moore and Mark Cirillo. That became third when Paddon was disqualified for being underweight.

An aggressive start in Race 2 put Paddon in front and ahead of Cutts. A couple of laps from the end though, the latter was able to get past and win. Zig Fuhrmeister finished third in front of Chris Reindler who was sharing with Moore.

Off the start of the longer Race 3, Paddon was able to head Cutts who along with Reindler, and Fuhrmeister, speared off out of Turn 1. Reindler was out, Fuhrmeister retired later and Cutts was able to resume and finish ninth a lap down.

Paddon won from Brad Russell and Cirillo and Dave Allan who jumped in at the compulsary pitstop. However, they copped a 15s penalty which dropped them to eighth and elevated Terry Knowles to the race and round podium.

Advance Car Carriers National Sports Sedans

The third round was won by Steve Tamasi in the team’s Calibra/Chev. The combination won the three races to close the points gap to series leader Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS).

Taunton led Races 1 and 2 before Tamasi was able to get through for the wins. In the last race Tamasi led from start to finish where Taunton was again second.

Third overall went to Mick Rowell in his IRC after two third place finishes. In the last he had to settle for fourth after passed by Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) who was fourth overall.