Horner has been elevated to Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to motorsport.

It follows being appointed an Officer of the British Empire in 2013.

“It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured,” said Horner.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal Team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the United Kingdom’s economy.

“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

A former racer himself (he raced against Craig Lowndes in F3000 in the 1990s), Horner retired from driving following the 1998 season and moved into team management.

He founded Arden and ran in the junior formulae before discussing the prospect of acquiring the Jordan Grand Prix squad with its eponymous team owner.

While that came to nothing, he was given an opportunity to head Red Bull’s entry into F1 after the Austrian company acquired what was then the Jaguar team.

That saw him officially become team principal of Red Bull Racing in January 2005, making Horner the longest-serving team boss on the current grid.

The team won four drivers’ and constructors’ championships from 2010 to 2013 before Max Verstappen claimed the team’s fifth drivers’ title in 2021.

Another constructors’ championship followed in 2022 before Red Bull shattered records in its dominant 2023 campaign.

Under Horner’s management, the team has recorded 113 race wins, six constructors titles, and seven drivers’ crowns.