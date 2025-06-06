TA2 Kings of the West

Jarrod Hughes took out the first of four races with a narrow victory over Nathan Herne while Ayrton Hodson was third. The TA2 Muscle Cars invitation came as a late replacement for TCR, on short notice and had 13 entries.

Hughes (Ford Mustang) was the fastest qualifier ahead of Herne (Dodge Challenger) who won the start and doggedly held off Hughes until Hughes slipped past into Turn 7 at the end of Lap 9.

Hughes consolidated from there to win by 1.5s while Hobson was 4.3s behind. Clint Rayner was next ahead of fellow Camaro drivers Jackson Callo, Brett Niall, Graham Cheney and Robbie Farr. Jason Pryde headed Niall until he went off at Turn 7, spun at Turn 1 and then parked at the Supercars pit exit.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Race 1 of the third round was taken out by Joel Heinrich in his Mustang-bodied racer. The current title holder took pole position in a shortened qualifying session and led the 15-lap event throughout. Second and 1.3s adrift was Caleb Paterson (Camaro) and clear of the race-long battle for third.

After Ryan Reynolds fell from third and out of content after a couple of laps, it was on between Kody Garland and Josh Thomas. Their scrap went all the way to chequered flag with Garland narrowly ahead. Over the final lap, Mason Harvey joined them and finished almost alongside Thomas.

Harvey had come from the rear of the grid along with Brandon Madden who finished nineth behind Scott O’Keeffe, Scott Andriske and Cody Mckay. Non-finishers included Reece Chapman after he went off at Turn 1 and pitted at the end of Lap 3, and Scott Dornan parked when his Camaro had an engine fire on the penultimate lap.

Historic Touring Cars

The first of four non-championship races was won by Clint Raynor in his Chev Camaro. He easily qualified fastest and won comfortably ahead of Jamie Tilley. Tilley battled with fellow Ford Mustang driver Peter Pisconeri until the latter retired just before mid-distance.

Stuart Young (Holden Torana XU-1) crossed the line third after he diced with Cono Onofaro (Mini Cooper S). Young was penalised 15s post-race for going too early at a safety car resumption. That put him seventh behind Robert Poglits (Torana), Don Behets (Ford Galaxie) and Paul Onofaro (Cooper S).

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Ahead of four races in the West for Round 3, David Sieders had qualified fastest in his Mazda BT-50. He outpointed reigning champion Adam Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) by 0.13s while last round winner Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) was third quickest.

Two-time series winner Aaron (D-MAX) was fourth overall ahead of Holden Colorado drivers Adrian Cottrell and Rossi Johnson, Craig Woods (Hilux), Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton), Jason Norris (Hilux) and Paul Morris (Ford Ranger).